In a constantly evolving quarterback arena that is calling out for someone to emerge out of nowhere and elevate themselves into the national spotlight, Cameron Ward is something of an enigma. A once FCS star who tore apart the program records at his former spot, Ward’s transfer to Washington State opened up the opportunity to assert himself on the 2023 NFL Draft class. Extremely talented while being unnervingly unpredictable, can Ward impose himself upon the upper echelons of the NFL draft quarterback prospects?

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO