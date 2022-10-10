ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

profootballnetwork.com

profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Can the Bills STOP Patrick Mahomes This Week?

In the 2022 season so far, the Buffalo Bills have only given up seven second-half points. But Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network points out that the Kansas City Chiefs are second-half juggernauts with an average of 15.4 PPG in the second half! Will the Bills stop Patrick Mahomes?. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Justin Fields Is What Happens When the Walls Come Crumbling Down

Justin Fields has failed miserably so far through 15 NFL starts. Only Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Zach Wilson have been less accurate relative to expectations since the start of 2021. Through five games in 2022, only Mac Jones had a higher interception rate, and only Mayfield had a lower completion percentage.
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

2023 NFL Draft Sleepers: Two Forgotten Five-Star Talents Flash in Week 6

Carrying on with our studies of the 2023 NFL Draft, let’s take a look at the latest group of sleepers to join the list after Week 6 of college football. This list is heavy with cornerback talent, but there are prospects on both sides of the ball to know, including two forgotten five-stars who may be starting to emerge once again.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State | NFL Draft Scouting Report

In a constantly evolving quarterback arena that is calling out for someone to emerge out of nowhere and elevate themselves into the national spotlight, Cameron Ward is something of an enigma. A once FCS star who tore apart the program records at his former spot, Ward’s transfer to Washington State opened up the opportunity to assert himself on the 2023 NFL Draft class. Extremely talented while being unnervingly unpredictable, can Ward impose himself upon the upper echelons of the NFL draft quarterback prospects?
PULLMAN, WA
profootballnetwork.com

Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Must Fix the Bengals Offense Together

Zac Taylor the head coach might need to fire Zac Taylor the offensive coordinator, for the sake of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ offense. It probably won’t happen during the season, and it probably shouldn’t. However, when the offseason hits, if things don’t improve offensively for Cincinnati, Taylor should look to dip into the play-caller well.
CINCINNATI, OH
profootballnetwork.com

A Better NFL Schedule? Wednesday Night Football, Double Byes, and No Short Weeks

Is there a better way to construct the NFL schedule? Of course. The question is how we might improve it for the benefit of the league, players, and fans. What if it produced dozens more nationally televised games each season — including the addition of Wednesday Night Football — while eliminating short-rest weeks? The following is a proposed win-win-win solution.
NFL

