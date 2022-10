The boys varsity lacrosse team defeated Mill Valley 11-3 on Sunday, Oct. 9, in a Fall Ball scrimmage. They started the game up 4-0, and continued to bring up their score by halftime, with a score of 6-1. By the end of the scrimmage, the Lancers defeated the Jaguars 11-3.

