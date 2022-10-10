Read full article on original website
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours
DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
25-Year-Old Jacob Arellano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to Chief Eddie Garcia, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Head-on crash closes part of Spur 408 in southwest Dallas for nearly six hours
A stretch of Spur 408 in southwest Dallas has re-opened this morning – after an hours-long closure because of a wrong-way crash near Kiest.
Motorcyclist killed in Watauga crash has now been identified
A Watauga motorcycle crash victim who died Wednesday has now been identified. The crash was on northbound Denton Highway near North Tarrant Parkway where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided.
Mayra Rebollar charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of Dallas officer
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have named the woman suspected of killing an off-duty officer in a wrong way car crash on Tuesday night.On Friday morning, Dallas police named Mayra Rebollar, 31, as the woman who killed Officer Jacob Arellano late on Oct. 11, 2022 in a fatal crash on Spur 408.Rebollar has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. She was hospitalized after the accident and as of Wednesday, was listed in serious condition. She has yet to be arraigned. At 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 11, Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle "rolled several times and stopped" on the right shoulder of Spur 408. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Arellano to a local hospital where he later died, police said. His death will be classified as on duty since he was headed to work.
Insurance company sues owner of vacant lot where the Balch Springs grass fire started
The insurance company for three Balch Springs homeowners whose properties were damaged in a July 25 grass fire is suing the owner of the vacant lot where the fire started. State Farm Lloyds, the insurance company for Edgar Cruz, Mario Thompson and Miguel Quinonez, filed the lawsuit Friday in Dallas County to recover the amount it paid out on their claims — at least $1 million — from Sikka Investments.
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
Witnesses report a car in the water at Lake Arlington, dive team finds no one inside
fter an extensive search Thursday night, an Arlington dive team did not find anyone inside a car seen rolling into Lake Arlington. Just before 10 p.m. police took calls from witnesses who saw a car rolling down the boat ramp
Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
Police in North Texas attempting to locate 63-year-old woman
Police in North Texas are attempting to locate a 63-year-old woman who has not been heard from in over a week.
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
Mother of Dallas Officer Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Prepares to Walk Alongside Another Family Facing Similar Tragedy
For 20 months, Kathy Penton has watched holidays and celebrations come and go weighed down by the absence of her son. “You keep waiting and looking at the door and you realize that he's not coming back through that door,” said Penton. It was Feb. 13, 2021, when she...
Two Dallas officers, civilian injured in crash during car chase, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police said three people, including two officers, were injured Tuesday in a crash during a chase involving robbery suspects. At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, police were chasing two suspects that were driving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, one squad car got involved in an accident with another person's vehicle.
Four Dallas men charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
