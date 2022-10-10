‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah on Serial Killers’ Return, Threat of Kessler, Directing & More

Read full article on original website
‘FBI’: Zeeko Zaki on What OA Remembered, Plus Would He Have Confided in Maggie?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI Season 5 Episode 4 “Victim.”]. Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) faces the same pressure that victims feel when he’s questioning them in the latest FBI episode, after he’s attacked one morning before work.
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Talks Josh, Allie, Serena Love Triangle in Spooky New Episode
Wasn’t the CSI: Vegas Halloween episode last week? Brace yourself for more frights as the Crime Lab team tackles an “evocative and spooky case,” says Matt Lauria, who plays the drama’s confident Level III CSI Josh Folsom. In Season 2 Episode 3, “Story of a Gun” (airing Thursday, October 13 on CBS), a Nevada ghost town, a now-abandoned car crash at a telephone pole appears to have claimed the driver’s life, but, of course, details don’t add up.
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week
When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
How 2 'NCIS: Los Angeles' assistant directors are reallocating Hollywood's catered leftovers to Skid Row
Trucks loaded with gourmet meals — from steak to pasta to salmon and filet mignon — are frequently seen driving past homeless encampments in Los Angeles en route to Hollywood film locations. And the worst part is that there would be two or three trays of leftover food...
‘Happy Valley’ Final Season: AMC+ Releases First-Look Images (PHOTOS)
The third and final season of Happy Valley is set to premiere on AMC+ and Acorn TV at a future date, and today, Thursday, October 13, the network is building anticipation with some first-look images. As revealed in the photos, Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the...
Emily Blunt Braves Violent Wild West in New Trailer for ‘The English’ (VIDEO)
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are embarking on a violent trek across the American Wild West in Prime Video‘s upcoming drama series The English, set to premiere on November 11. Described as an “epic chase Western,” The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Shadow Line) and...
‘The Resident’: How Far Will Ian Go to Hide His Addiction? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 4 “It Won’t Be Like This for Long.”]. If Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) keeps going like he is on The Resident, he will not be able to hide his addiction for much longer, no matter how clever he thinks he is.
If You Enjoyed Netflix’s Dahmer Series, You’ll Love These True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
‘The Winchesters’: What Did You Think of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Premiere? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Winchesters series premiere.]. Dean (Jensen Ackles, narrating and reprising his role on-screen) says it best in the Winchesters series premiere: “Now, I know this story might sound familiar, but I’m going to put the pieces together in a way that just might surprise you, and in order to do that, I have to start all the way at the beginning.”
David Beckham’ Docuseries ‘Save Our Squad’: Soccer Icon Returns to Roots in Disney+ Trailer (VIDEO)
Soccer superstar David Beckham is returning to his roots to help a floundering soccer team turn their fortunes around in the upcoming Disney+ docuseries Save Our Squad with David Beckham. Set to premiere on Wednesday, November 9, the heart-warming series sees the former Premier League winner return to his home...
Everything We Know About ‘Outlander’ Season 7 So Far
Outlander may be in production on its seventh season, but already we have a lot of information on the latest chapter in the epic story chronicling Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) romance. From episode counts and shooting locations to cast members, and plot, we’re rounding up...
Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)
Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
