ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah on Serial Killers’ Return, Threat of Kessler, Directing & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Fairfield Sun Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Talks Josh, Allie, Serena Love Triangle in Spooky New Episode

Wasn’t the CSI: Vegas Halloween episode last week? Brace yourself for more frights as the Crime Lab team tackles an “evocative and spooky case,” says Matt Lauria, who plays the drama’s confident Level III CSI Josh Folsom. In Season 2 Episode 3, “Story of a Gun” (airing Thursday, October 13 on CBS), a Nevada ghost town, a now-abandoned car crash at a telephone pole appears to have claimed the driver’s life, but, of course, details don’t add up.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week

When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'donnell
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Pamela Reed
Person
Erik Palladino
Person
Daniela Ruah
Person
Linda Hunt
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Happy Valley’ Final Season: AMC+ Releases First-Look Images (PHOTOS)

The third and final season of Happy Valley is set to premiere on AMC+ and Acorn TV at a future date, and today, Thursday, October 13, the network is building anticipation with some first-look images. As revealed in the photos, Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the...
TV SERIES
Fairfield Sun Times

‘The Resident’: How Far Will Ian Go to Hide His Addiction? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 4 “It Won’t Be Like This for Long.”]. If Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) keeps going like he is on The Resident, he will not be able to hide his addiction for much longer, no matter how clever he thinks he is.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Serial Killers
Fairfield Sun Times

‘The Winchesters’: What Did You Think of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Premiere? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Winchesters series premiere.]. Dean (Jensen Ackles, narrating and reprising his role on-screen) says it best in the Winchesters series premiere: “Now, I know this story might sound familiar, but I’m going to put the pieces together in a way that just might surprise you, and in order to do that, I have to start all the way at the beginning.”
TV SERIES
Fairfield Sun Times

Everything We Know About ‘Outlander’ Season 7 So Far

Outlander may be in production on its seventh season, but already we have a lot of information on the latest chapter in the epic story chronicling Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) romance. From episode counts and shooting locations to cast members, and plot, we’re rounding up...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fairfield Sun Times

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)

Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy