Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis presents bonus checks to police officers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore joined DeSantis. DeSantis presented $5,000 bonus checks to multiple officers while he was in Cape Coral. "We want to...
Florida Senate District 10 race heats up: A look at the candidates

The race for Florida Senate District 10 is a contest between two people with political experience. Jason Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate while Joy Goff-Marcil presently serves in the Florida House. Goff-Marcil was out knocking on doors recently. The election's less than a month away and she wants...
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
Tolls to be reinstated on Central Florida expressways

Tolls were suspended by the governor. Those signs have been up since a little before Ian roared through. The suspension was intended to ease evacuations and recovery. But what was the Central Florida impact?. Once the governor suspended the tolls, the electronic boards were zeroed out. A few drivers admitted...
NHC tracking tropical disturbance in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center has continued to track the system. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive...
Where to find FEMA disaster recovery centers in Central Florida

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in multiple counties across Central Florida as residents continue to recover from hurricane damage and flooding impacts. Below is a list of FEMA disaster recovery locations where residents can learn about resources and receive help with applying for federal assistance.
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
Deputies: Man's death under investigation in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead on Wednesday. Deputies arrived at the scene at Henry J. Avenue in St. Cloud and located the man. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with information should contact the Osceola...
