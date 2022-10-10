Read full article on original website
Warzone expert reveals Cold War AR that is “top tier” after buff
Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update has opened up the meta a little and now an underused Cold War AR is “better than ever” according to one expert. We’re a few weeks away from the Call of Duty switching from Warzone to Warzone 2.0, but the original battle royale is still going pretty strong.
Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines
Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
Apex Legends October 13 update patch notes: Fixes for Devotion skins, Loba Skin, more
Respawn Entertainment pushed out another patch for Apex Legends, this time with fixes for Devotion skins, a Legendary Loba skin, and more. Apex Legends is currently in the midst of its Fight or Fright event, where players can partake in a variety of limited-time events. However, that hasn’t stopped developer...
Overwatch 2 players blast Blizzard’s “low effort” cosmetics in expensive bundles
Overwatch 2 players have it out at the quality of the cosmetics found in Blizzard’s paid bundles, calling them “low effort” when you consider how much real money they cost. The decision to make Overwatch 2 free to play and switch to the Battle Pass model found...
FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look
CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players
Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
Overwatch 2 Oct 13 update boosts low-ranked Competitive players, adds maps: Patch notes
A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, bringing in a series of changes to ranked play and putting some missing maps back into rotation. Overwatch 2 has been out just over a week, and despite some major launch issues with DDoS...
Six promising indie games at PAX Australia 2022: Box Knight, Anger Foot, more
Indie games dominated much of the show floor at PAX Australia 2022, giving smaller, predominantly local development teams more space than usual to showcase their latest efforts. From inventive handheld projects to addictive roguelikes, here’s a look at some standouts. Additional reporting by Eleni Thomas. At each and every...
Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay
Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
Pokemon Go player furious as “glitched” Moltres appears and it’s terrible
A Pokemon GO player has shared a nasty surprise, realizing their hard-earned Galarian Moltres encounter wasn’t glitched out. Instead, other fans have confirmed its CP can really be lower than most average wild encounters. Pokemon Go players have been sharing their experiences with the Galarian Bird trio over the...
Overwatch 2 dev explains why Zenyatta needed to be nerfed already
A developer has explained the reason for a nerf in Overwatch 2 that reduces the attack speed Zenyatta gains from Kiriko’s ultimate. As a support hero, Kiriko can often prove vital to the tide of battle. Her ultimate ability especially accentuates this point, given its ability to boost the cooldowns, attack speed, and movement of allies within its area of effect.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is on the verge of release and like every new Act, there is a new battle pass for you to grind through. Keep reading to check out all the new skins, sprays, and other cosmetics that you can claim from it. Episode 5 Act 3...
TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”
TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
Scump explains why slide canceling won’t be an issue in MW2
Slide-canceling has dominated competitive CoD for years, but Seth’ Scump’ Abner doesn’t believe it will be an issue in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 hits shelves on October 28, and we got our first taste of gameplay during the open beta. It was impossible to formulate an opinion on the game’s meta with just four maps and a handful of weapons at our disposal during the beta.
Warzone players still losing it over “OP” perk despite nerfs
Warzone players are still becoming incredibly frustrated with one ‘overpowered’ perk, despite it receiving multiple nerfs throughout recent updates. Warzone’s perk system is one of the many things that sets it apart from other battle royale titles. It brings the popular feature from Call of Duty multiplayer into the BR environment, giving players more customization over how they play.
Sleeper Cold War AR still boasts impressive win rate & KD stats in Warzone
A lethal Cold War AR is not getting the attention it deserves in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having an impressive win rate and KD. For the majority of Warzone players, Vanguard ARs are their go-to choice of weapon in Season 5 Reloaded. Both the Cooper Carbine and STG44 have...
Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access: Release date, rewards, more
In an unprecedented move for the series, Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will go live ahead of the game’s full launch, giving players an opportunity to jump in and finish the story early. Here’s what you need to know. For the past two decades, players...
Twitch star Tyler1 is already chat-banned in Overwatch 2 for five years
Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp once had a notorious rep in the streaming space for his toxicity. The Twitch star hasn’t been able to drop that yet in Overwatch 2, with the star already chat-banned for five years — although it might not be a new suspension.
Will Modern Warfare 2 owners get early access to Warzone 2?
When Warzone first launched in early 2020, the Call of Duty battle royale title was made exclusive to Modern Warfare owners only for a limited time. But will Infinity Ward follow suit with Warzone 2?. Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16, a little under three weeks after...
The First Descendant may succeed where Anthem failed
The First Descendant is a new looter-shooter from Nexon, and it could be a great time with friends if our preview is anything to go by. The last few years are littered with the corpses of loot shooters and “games as a service” titles that failed to find an audience. For every Destiny 2 or Borderlands 3, there’s an Anthem. For every Apex Legends, there are a dozen Babylon’s Falls.
