Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO