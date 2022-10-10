Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame closer, St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite, Bruce Sutter dead at 69
His split-fingered fastball made him the dominant late-inning pitcher of the 1970s and 1980s.
KMOV
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
A few free agents, plus other offseason decisions ahead for the St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals will see five players hit free agency (two on technicality) and possibly a sixth depending on Nolan Arenado's decision regarding a possible opt-out. Additionally, 11 Cardinals with several MLB experience are arbitration-eligible and could see new deals.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
St. Louis Cards Paul Goldschmidt’s Home in Florida Can Be Yours
I'm not a stalker. I promise. However, I have found St. Louis Cardinals all-star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's Florida home and it could be yours...for a price. Yes, I am a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, but no I did not seek out Paul Goldschmidt's home because I'm obsessed or anything. I came across an article on the Riverfront Times they did back in 2020 about Paul buying an estate in Florida for about $5.5 million dollars. In their story, they provided a link to the listing back then. Guess what, it's available again.
Angels News: Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA
The Angels should be seeing a lot of him over the next decade.
MLB・
KFVS12
National Baseball Hall of Famer, former Cardinals pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cardinals pitcher, Bruce Sutter, has died. According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame website, Sutter passed away Thursday, Oct. 13 at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals tweeted on Friday, October 14 that they were...
Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
Uncertainty, underperformance leave Cardinals with several question marks this off-season
Turnover is a reality of the world of baseball, but the year-long sense of an era ending at Busch Stadium isn’t just applicable to the retirements of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.
Opinion – Making Sense of the Awkward End of the Cardinals Season
I wanted to take a few days before writing this to talk to friends and make sure I'm not writing out of pure emotion and/or frustration. Now, I think it's time to try and make sense of the awkward end of the St. Louis Cardinals season. I've heard the 2022...
