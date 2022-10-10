ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
ESPN Quad Cities

St. Louis Cards Paul Goldschmidt’s Home in Florida Can Be Yours

I'm not a stalker. I promise. However, I have found St. Louis Cardinals all-star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's Florida home and it could be yours...for a price. Yes, I am a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, but no I did not seek out Paul Goldschmidt's home because I'm obsessed or anything. I came across an article on the Riverfront Times they did back in 2020 about Paul buying an estate in Florida for about $5.5 million dollars. In their story, they provided a link to the listing back then. Guess what, it's available again.
FanSided

Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
