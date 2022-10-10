Read full article on original website
Top Speed
2023 Nissan Ariya: Performance, Price, and Photos
For the past decade or so, Japanese automaker, Nissan has in some ways lost the edge to competitors due to a myriad of reasons. The controversy surrounding the company's past leadership, and the pandemic made things considerably worse for the brand. A lack of the ability to innovate and an aging product lineup eventually led to plummeting sales numbers.
Top Speed
The Final Lamborghini Aventador Looks To Its Past
The world of supercars will never be the same again. Italian automakers have started to build SUVs, exterior design language is going crazy, but most importantly, the electrification wave is well underway. So, it is time to say goodbye to the big, V-12 engines and embrace an all-electric future. And while that might not happen right away, every future supercar manufacturer is preparing to at least combine a gasoline-powered engine with a hybrid system that should help improve emissions. In this context, Lamborghini is preparing to kill the current Aventador - it already unveiled the limited edition Ultimae - and is currently testing a successor for the supercar. Since the Aventador Ultimae was built in limited units, the last model has already been built. But the final model, tailored for a Swiss customer, is sending off the Aventador off in a memorable way.
Top Speed
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
Top Speed
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Now The Fastest Naturally-Aspirated Production Car
Porsche knows a thing or two about building fast cars that decimate the Nurburgring. If you look at the top 15 fastest production cars around the ring, seven of them wear a Porsche badge. Beyond that, Porsche holds the absolute record around the German track, after the 919 Hybrid Evo scored an amazing 5:19.55 lap time. Back in 2018, a 911 GT3 RS lapped Nurburgring in 6:56.4, a record that was demolished by the new 911 GT3 two years later with a time of 6:55.34. Now, after two more years, the new 911 GT3 RS scores another record, with a lap time of 6:49.328 minutes – 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. This way, it becomes the fastest naturally aspirated production car around Nurburgring, but not the fastest production Porsche as that title still belongs to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit with a time of 6:38.835.
Top Speed
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Looks Even More Controversial
The 2023 BMW M2 has just been unveiled, and it also happens to be the final, non-electrified M car. Naturally, this also means that the German automaker is set to unveil a host of M Performance Parts that gives owners a higher degree of personalization for their sporty coupe. Fortunately (or unfortunately), they did just that - and depending on your perspective, the M Performance Parts are a love-it-or-hate-it affair.
Top Speed
Why The 2025 BMW 8 Series Should Be a Mid-Engine Sports Car
BMW has always strived to be a sportier luxury brand, and the BMW 8 Series represents the pinnacle of the Bavarian brand’s strife to balance the two. The flagship model dates back to 1990 with the E31 model, although work on it began back in 1984. Unfortunately, the current G14/G15/G16 generation hasn’t gotten as much traction as the Bavarian brand wanted, According to the rumors, the next model, internally dubbed G77, is scheduled for arrival in 2025 as a 2026 model, and we already have a good idea of what we can expect. For now, there are no plans for a mid-engine sports car from BMW, and there are a few reasons why this would be a missed opportunity for the Bavarian brand.
Top Speed
Top 10 Fastest Used Cars Under $20,000
If you have a budget of $20,000 to buy a fast car, what will you do? Buy a new car or a used one? If you go the new car route, your options will involve cars like the Kia Soul, Nissan Versa, Chevrolet Trailblazer, etc. Now, these aren’t bad cars for that price, but they sure aren’t ‘fast’. But, if you go the used route, the $20,000-budget will open you to a world of fast cars that will fulfill your adrenaline cravings rather comfortably. That said, it leaves you vulnerable to getting cars that might end up spending half the time in garages. So, which car should you pick? Well, we’ve listed 10 of the fastest used cars that you can buy for under $20,000 and have a good time with them.
Top Speed
Top 10 Best Motorcycles of 2022
There are literally hundreds of motorcycles on the market today, for all different purposes and wallets. How do you choose? Well, for a start, you read a list like this one - Top Ten Best Motorcycles in 2022 - to give you some inspiration. Then you completely disagree and make up your own list.
Top Speed
This Impreza WRX STI Was Converted To A Modern Day Subaru Brat, And It's For Sale
When a car receives a completely customized job extensive enough to change the overall body style, and arguably the purpose of the vehicle, it does not exactly look like it just rolled off the factory floor. If anything, they look thrown together and unprofessionally built, as if they were literally made in somebody's backyard shed. However, this Subaru WRX STI that is for sale on Cars and Bids stands in firm objection to that common occurrence.
Top Speed
Maserati FTributio Special Edition Pays Tribute to the First Woman to Qualify in F1
Many believed Maserati's attention was focused on the launch of its new generation GranTurismo, but it turns out this is not exactly true. Alongside the new sports car, the Italian company also prepared special editions based on the Ghibli and the Levante. The automaker just wanted to wait until October to release details, and for good reason. The new FTributo Special Edition pays tribute to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix (Monaco, 1958) who did so after competing in the 39th Targa Florio in October 1955.
Top Speed
Why You Should get a C5 Corvette Z06 Instead of Toyota GR Supra or Nissan Z
The Nissan Z and Toyota GR Supra are two vehicles that were highly anticipated. Both of them boast iconic nameplates and represent great bang for the buck. More importantly, like the Nissan Z, the Toyota Supra can also be had with a six-speed manual as this was the only thing the sports coupe was missing. While choosing one over the other is a difficult thing to do, there is a third alternative that boasts an iconic nameplate and rich history. The Chevrolet Corvette C5 Z06 may not be brand new, but it is an appreciating, modern classic that has all the credentials of a proper sports car, and here’s why it may be a better way to spend your money on one.
Top Speed
The Alpine Alpenglow Gives Hope to the Hydrogen Combustion Engine
After the recently released teaser image for the Alpenglow, Alpine has finally lifted the curtain on its new sports car. With its futuristic design and hydrogen combustion engine, the model is not intended for series production, but it does provide a glimpse of the brand's future design language and technical future.
Top Speed
Here's What the Pagani Utopia Could Have Looked Llike
The new Pagani Utopia created all kinds of different reactions. Some think the supercar is the best creation from Pagani yet, while others are not very sure about its design or how successful it will be. In all the other Pagani models we have seen an evolution of the old one, but how much of the Huayra can you actually see in the new Utopia? It seems that the number of people thinking that Pagani's latest creation could have looked a lot better are growing by the day. Just a few days ago, we brought you the Nuovera - a better version of the Utopia created by huydrawingcars. And now is time for a new interpretation, this time coming from Billy Taymiya, also known as the artsbybildraw.
Top Speed
The Polestar 3 Arrives to Battle the Audi E-Tron and BMW iX
Among other proficient EV makers, Polestar is taking the luxury EV segment very seriously. The firm’s third mass-production EV, the Polestar 3, is a sexy-looking SUV that draws inspiration from its predecessors. The Volvo-owned EV brand has been teasing its first electric SUV for quite some time now. And now that it is finally here, how does it stack up against the Audi E-Tron, BMW iX, Tesla Model X, or the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV?
Top Speed
2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 / R1M: Performance, Price, and Photos
Yamaha's R1 family brings genuine racebike fun to the unwashed masses for a price that belies their capabilities. The base-model YZF-R1 and its even more race-tastic “M” variant come with MotoGP-level performance and indeed are actually set up to be quickly converted for track use. A powerful liter-sized mill pushes the R1 family well into the stupid fast category with updated electronic subsystems, and of course, the synergy between the components makes the R1 family much greater than the sum of its parts.
Top Speed
2022 RAM TRX Review: The Most Capable Vehicle On Sale Today
If you can afford the fuel bills, the RAM TRX is a luxurious super truck with a surprising aptitude to do almost everything well. Thanks to a powertrain borrowed from the Jeep Grand Cherokee Track Hawk, a bespoke active suspension, and a heavily reinforced frame, the RAM TRX can handle just about anything you can throw at it. During our week testing out the RAM TRX, we found it hard to fault this winning formula as the most practical application of the legendary Hellcat powertrain.
Top Speed
The Rezvani Vengeance is the Ultimate Apocalyptic Family Hauler
In the three years after the official establishment of Rezvani Motors back in 2014, the company unveiled three models, the Beast, the Beast Spider, and the Beast X. Things went quiet with the exception of the massive Hercules 6x6. Now Rezvani is back, and its new model is a monster - a 690-horsepower military SUV based on the Cadillac Escalade. It is also a very expensive model, with a starting price of $249,000 and can get a lot more pricey after all the options.
Top Speed
Carbon Fiber-Loaded Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Is Drool-Inducing
Since its introduction, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been a popular motorcycle among both retro motorcycle fans and custom bike shops. Its simple construction allows these shops to go all in without setbacks, and that’s exactly what Australia’s Skunk Machine has now done. The result is a stunning carbon fiber-loaded GT 650 racer with sportbike aesthetics and serious performance.
Top Speed
BMW's M's Celebration in Spartanburg Will Include Some Rare Classic M Cars
When BMW Motorsport GmbH - now BMW M GmbH - was founded 50 years ago, many of us were not yet born. And yet, over the past five decades, BMW's M Division has become one of the most important terms for sporty Models and motorsport. To celebrate its 50th birthday, BMW has been celebrating its motorsport division all year. So far, there has been, in particular, a specially designed BMW M logo and the brand's second own model after the legendary M1 from 1978, the power XM SUV.
Top Speed
This Electric Mini Bike Will Make You Forget The Honda Grom
The mini bike segment has been largely dominated by the Honda Grom. But with electrification on the horizon, the Honda is now facing a serious threat from a cleaner, silent electric bike called the Tromox Ukko S. Not only does the latter look sexier, it boasts more ponies and features to leave the Grom in the dust.
