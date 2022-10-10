The new Pagani Utopia created all kinds of different reactions. Some think the supercar is the best creation from Pagani yet, while others are not very sure about its design or how successful it will be. In all the other Pagani models we have seen an evolution of the old one, but how much of the Huayra can you actually see in the new Utopia? It seems that the number of people thinking that Pagani's latest creation could have looked a lot better are growing by the day. Just a few days ago, we brought you the Nuovera - a better version of the Utopia created by huydrawingcars. And now is time for a new interpretation, this time coming from Billy Taymiya, also known as the artsbybildraw.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO