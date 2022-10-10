LINEBORO, Md. (WBFF) — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he traveled to Carroll County in an attempt to kill his romantic rival with a pipe bomb. Prosecutors said Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, built the pipe bomb at his home, filling the pipe with sharpened pellets to make it more deadly. He then drove seven hours to Lineboro on Oct. 30, 2020, to carry out the attack on the 28-year-old boyfriend of a woman he was attracted to.

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO