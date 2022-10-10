ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

NBC Washington

Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210

A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pregnant Baltimore County firefighter gives birth hours after rescuing person in crash

Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Just hours after jumping into action to help others in a car crash, a Baltimore County Firefighter Megan gave birth. On Oct. 4th, Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine said Megan, who was just a week shy of her due date, was coming home from hosting her father's 2nd annual memorial golf tournament when she got in a significant car crash.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State may stay at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant until end of December

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — While conditions have improved at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, a new proposal would keep state environmental officials at the Baltimore City-owned facility until the end of the year. A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of the Environment tells FOX45 News:. The Maryland Department...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads guilty to 2017 killing of well-known South Baltimore bartender

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting a popular bartender in the city's Locust Point section, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Marquese Winston, 28, of Richmond, Va., shot and killed Alex Wroblewski in the early morning hours of Nov. 14,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ohio man who tried to kill romantic rival with bomb in Carroll County pleads guilty

LINEBORO, Md. (WBFF) — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he traveled to Carroll County in an attempt to kill his romantic rival with a pipe bomb. Prosecutors said Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, built the pipe bomb at his home, filling the pipe with sharpened pellets to make it more deadly. He then drove seven hours to Lineboro on Oct. 30, 2020, to carry out the attack on the 28-year-old boyfriend of a woman he was attracted to.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims from this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this week:. 26-year-old Dorian J. Abrams was killed on October 12, 2022, in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. 45-year-old Diondrea Lee was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2800 block of Baker Street. So far...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
WESTMINSTER, MD
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD

