Barricade situation in Prince George’s County ends after several hours
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now ) — Police said a man who was at the center of a barricade situation Friday morning in Temple Hills came out of a home hours after officers first arrived on scene. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the incident began with a fight outside a house […]
Md. drivers fired up after charged comments on electric cars in gubernatorial debate
(WBFF) — Mutual disdain was on full display when the two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor clashed during their first and likely final debate. "Frankly, I’m standing on stage right now with an extremist election denier," said Democratic nominee Wes Moore. "This is outrageous and ridiculous....
Deadly murder and arrest of 15-year-old suspect reignites concerns over juvenile offenders
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place dealing with juvenile crime. In Howard County, a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a murder in Columbia. It's a community recovering from a deadly incident, but all was quiet at The Bluffs at Hawthorn Apartments on Hickory...
Couple targeted outside Baltimore restaurant, fugitive wanted | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A fugitive with a checkered past is accused of brutally beating a couple outside of a Baltimore restaurant. Tyler Walker, 30, of Elkridge is wanted on aggravated assault and robbery charges. The US Marshals Service has now joined the search for him. August 21, 2022.
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
Pregnant Baltimore County firefighter gives birth hours after rescuing person in crash
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Just hours after jumping into action to help others in a car crash, a Baltimore County Firefighter Megan gave birth. On Oct. 4th, Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine said Megan, who was just a week shy of her due date, was coming home from hosting her father's 2nd annual memorial golf tournament when she got in a significant car crash.
State may stay at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant until end of December
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — While conditions have improved at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, a new proposal would keep state environmental officials at the Baltimore City-owned facility until the end of the year. A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of the Environment tells FOX45 News:. The Maryland Department...
Man pleads guilty to 2017 killing of well-known South Baltimore bartender
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting a popular bartender in the city's Locust Point section, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Marquese Winston, 28, of Richmond, Va., shot and killed Alex Wroblewski in the early morning hours of Nov. 14,...
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
Ohio man who tried to kill romantic rival with bomb in Carroll County pleads guilty
LINEBORO, Md. (WBFF) — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he traveled to Carroll County in an attempt to kill his romantic rival with a pipe bomb. Prosecutors said Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, built the pipe bomb at his home, filling the pipe with sharpened pellets to make it more deadly. He then drove seven hours to Lineboro on Oct. 30, 2020, to carry out the attack on the 28-year-old boyfriend of a woman he was attracted to.
Anne Arundel County Police officer suspended after assault accusation, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say one of their officers has been suspended with pay after an incident in Baltimore City. The Anne Arundel Police Department said it became aware of an "out-of-county incident" on October 13. Baltimore City police issued a criminal summons for the officer....
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims from this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this week:. 26-year-old Dorian J. Abrams was killed on October 12, 2022, in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. 45-year-old Diondrea Lee was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2800 block of Baker Street. So far...
Police have identified, located parents of child found wandering in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police have identified and located the parents of a young boy that was found Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland. Officers say the boy was located around 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot on Wayne Avenue, nearby Cedar Street. The...
CAPTURED | Man wanted in connection to possible human trafficking case in custody
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It's a disturbing case featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted and involved the attempted human trafficking of a Baltimore child. According to the US Marshals Service, a man wanted in connection to the investigation is now in custody. The federal agency says a viewer recognized...
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
Medical examiner rules death of 4-year-old boy in March a homicide, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The state medical examiner ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy in March a homicide, and the case remains open, according to Baltimore City Police. On March 6, officers in northwest Baltimore were called to a home in the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive child.
Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
Man found shot and killed in car in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was found shot to death in a car last night in northwest Baltimore. Police say they were called to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road just after 7 p.m. on October 13 for a report of shots fired. When officers...
2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
