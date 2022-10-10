Read full article on original website
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Cousins had some fun on "Pardon My Take"
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS - With Minnesota's players gathered in front of her earlier this month, coach Lindsay Whalen conducted a grade-school-style experiment in building camaraderie.Raise your hand, Whalen said, if you played last season with a teammate next to them."Nobody was able to raise their hand," said Whalen, who's begun her fifth year running the program she once starred for.That's because the Gophers only had three players return from the 2021-22 team that went 15-18 amid yet another round of growing pains. Jasmine Powell left midstream in January, Sara Scalia transferred to Indiana after the season...
Carlos Correa’s expected move is reportedly happening. He had been expected to out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins this offseason since the moment the pen touched the paper and the deal was announced. It was just a matter of time. That time will happen soon as Correa stated that he would opt out and re-enter free agency this offseason.
The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their week of practice on Friday and released their final injury report for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. After having an appearance on the injury report Thursday, wide receiver Tyler Lockett is good to go. However, one player has been ruled out,...
VICTORIA, Texas – It is week 8 for Crossroads Football Live. Here is a look at the teams from Week 8 of South Texas high school football games we followed and their scores: Victoria West vs. C.C. Carroll: 0-0 (1st quarter) Victoria East vs. C.C. Moody: 0-0 (1st quarter) Calhoun vs. Beeville Jones: 0-0 (1st quarter) El Campo vs. Alvin...
ELSEWHERE (ROCORI and SARTELL on BYE this week):. TECH (1-5) @ BEMIDJI (1-5) The Tigers had a bye last week after beating Apollo 35-0 in week five, while the Lumberjacks picked up their first win of the season by defeating Buffalo 20-19 last week. APOLLO (1-5) @ BECKER (5-1) The...
Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock, in his first game with the team, stopped 36 shots on goal against Vegas on Thursday night but took a hard-luck 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
