cw34.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
cw34.com
Bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run, deputies need your help
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist in Tamarac last weekend. Detectives are now asking the public for assistance with any information that may help them solve the case. According to detectives with the Traffic Homicide Unit, at 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 8, Elijah Thompson...
cw34.com
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.
cw34.com
Off-duty detective injured in accidental shooting in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An off-duty detective with the Okeechobee Police Department suffered a gunshot wound to his hip in what investigators with the sheriff's office are calling an accidental shooting. The shooting happened Wednesday night. Police did not say where the shooting took place, other than within the...
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
cw34.com
Residential fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue are responding to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. An official with Delray Beach said there are no visible flames from the outside but smoke is wafting from eaves. They...
Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach
A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a head-on collision Wednesday in Delray Beach.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after lying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.
cw34.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
1 injured in Brinks truck rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach
One person is recovering in the hospital after a multi-car crash caused a Brinks truck to rollover on Interstate 95 Friday morning.
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
bulletin-news.com
Mother Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward
As officials continue their investigation, the distraught mother of a tow truck driver who was slain over the weekend while assisting a car on the Florida Turnpike in Broward is speaking out. Just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Darryl Brooks, 22, was murdered in Plantation, Florida, near Sunrise Boulevard, on...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
bulletin-news.com
SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home
Monday night, SWAT personnel were dispatched to a Fort Lauderdale residence where a guy had been holed up inside for many hours. Before six o’clock in the evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a report about a domestic incident at a house close to the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.
cw34.com
65 year old succumbs to injuries after being hit by truck, driver still at large
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 65-year-old woman from Lake Worth has succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a truck almost a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 17 the driver of an F-150 was headed eastbound, approaching 10th Avenue North, when Stacey Abo, 65, was using the pedestrian crosswalk on 10th Avenue North. The driver of the truck reached the intersection and struck Abo as she was crossing the roadway.
Click10.com
Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident
TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
