ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run, deputies need your help

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist in Tamarac last weekend. Detectives are now asking the public for assistance with any information that may help them solve the case. According to detectives with the Traffic Homicide Unit, at 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 8, Elijah Thompson...
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Off-duty detective injured in accidental shooting in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An off-duty detective with the Okeechobee Police Department suffered a gunshot wound to his hip in what investigators with the sheriff's office are calling an accidental shooting. The shooting happened Wednesday night. Police did not say where the shooting took place, other than within the...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Police#House Fire#Fire Rescue#Officer Arrested#Pbso
cw34.com

Residential fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue are responding to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. An official with Delray Beach said there are no visible flames from the outside but smoke is wafting from eaves. They...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bulletin-news.com

Mother Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward

As officials continue their investigation, the distraught mother of a tow truck driver who was slain over the weekend while assisting a car on the Florida Turnpike in Broward is speaking out. Just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Darryl Brooks, 22, was murdered in Plantation, Florida, near Sunrise Boulevard, on...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
bulletin-news.com

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

Monday night, SWAT personnel were dispatched to a Fort Lauderdale residence where a guy had been holed up inside for many hours. Before six o’clock in the evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a report about a domestic incident at a house close to the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

65 year old succumbs to injuries after being hit by truck, driver still at large

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 65-year-old woman from Lake Worth has succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a truck almost a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 17 the driver of an F-150 was headed eastbound, approaching 10th Avenue North, when Stacey Abo, 65, was using the pedestrian crosswalk on 10th Avenue North. The driver of the truck reached the intersection and struck Abo as she was crossing the roadway.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy