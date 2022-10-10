ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule, the team announced Monday.

Rhule was 11-27 during his three years with the Panthers, and off to a 1-4 start in 2022, good enough for last place in the NFC South.

Panthers defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks, who spent one season as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach, will take over as interim head coach, according to the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Carolina in Week 7 for their first of two games against the Panthers, following next week’s road trip against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

