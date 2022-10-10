Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Urban League to host Community Resource Fair on October 15
Get help with voter registration, driver’s license renewal, mental health concerns, vaccinations, financial literacy and much more. The Chicago Urban League is hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 4510 S. Michigan Avenue. The public is invited to take advantage of a variety of services and resources, including:
chicagocrusader.com
City’s first Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Clinic opens
Recently, a historic partnership was forged in Gary as two organizations, We Are The Village, Inc., and All Things Autism, Inc., came together to open the city’s first ever Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Clinic. The facility at 4950 Broadway will provide special programs, classes and resources for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
Entry level firefighter/EMT frequently asked questions (FAQS)
1. When can I apply to sit for the next Firefighter/EMT exam?. You will be able to apply from Saturday, September 24, 2022, through Monday, October 17, 2022. If your application is successfully completed, received, and you meet the minimum qualifications you will be included in the random lottery at the end of the application period. The random lottery will be run in order to select 4,500candidates who will be invited to sit for the written exam. After the random lottery is run, hiring preferences will be applied. A designated percentage of each hiring preference will be included in the group who will be invited to test. Please read the section below pertaining specific information about the preferences. The date and time of the written exam will be announced via the Official Invitation Letter. It is anticipated to take place December 14-17, 2022. If youare selected to sit for the exam, you will be provided approximately three weeks’ notice to allow time to study for the exam. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement-Paramedic Crossover clause, in addition to the 4,500 candidates fromthe lottery, all current CFD Paramedics who successfully apply will be invited to sit for the exam and will not be counted in the 4,500 candidates.
Chicago women journalists examine their progress in non-traditional media
Have more media outlets opened up more opportunities?. Women make up about 50% of American journalists, but barriers remain to retention and promotion in newsrooms across the country. Conventional wisdom has it that women leave the industry to have children, but Kristin Gilger, a professor at Arizona State University’s Walter...
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
fox32chicago.com
Ex-school clerk admits scamming CPS out of money for Disney cruise in midst of Byrd-Bennett scandal
CHICAGO - A former business clerk at Caldwell Math and Science Academy admitted Thursday that she scammed Chicago Public Schools out of thousands of dollars to help pay for a Disney cruise — all while the district was reeling from a kickback scandal involving its ex-CEO. Ashley Beard, 33,...
Chicago's top doctor troubled by lack of residents receiving latest COVID booster shot
Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, while the COVID numbers are good right now, she’s concerned about the low number of people who have had the latest booster as well as the coming flu season.
Chicago Maroon
College Student Shot Near 65th and Stony Island
An undergraduate student was shot and injured around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night during an attempted armed robbery near East 65th Street and South Stony Island Avenue, according to an email sent Thursday afternoon by Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath and Dean of Students in the University Michele Rasmussen. The University was made aware of the incident Thursday morning.
The Chicago Freedom School’s Moments of Justice Gala raises $25,000
Ornate chandeliers hung from the Carter Chicago ceiling and shined brilliant warm light over Chicago Freedom School (CFS) educators, organizers, and staff. They were the first guests at Thursday’s (September 29) Moments of Justice Fundraising Gala, which was organized in part to honor CFS founder Mia Henry with the Legacy of Justice award. As the sun fell, past CFS fellows, sponsors, and welcomed guests, gathered in the open-walled venue and savored a night recognizing radical education, civic engagement and brilliance.
theeastcountygazette.com
Residents of Cook County may Eligible for $500 Monthly Checks Under the Guaranteed Income Pilot Programme
Chicago reports Cook County residents may now apply for the new “Promise” guaranteed income trial programme. The county began accepting applications on Thursday. For the next two years, more than 3,000 Cook residents will receive $500 monthly cash handouts. One of the eligibility conditions for applicants is a...
fox32chicago.com
CFD says majority of firefighter applicants this year are Black, Hispanic
CHICAGO - Chicago’s first firefighters entrance exam since 2014 is drawing a diverse pool. The department says it has nearly 8,200 applicants and more than half are Black or Hispanic. Officials say once the application period closes on October 17, and a lottery will be used to select about...
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens the world premiere adaptation of ‘1919’
Now Through October 29, 2022, in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today. “1919” will play through October 29, 2022 – the second-ever production in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater,1646 N. Halsted St., in honor of Helen Zell – the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.
Gary Theodore Roosevelt alumni pull weeds to beautify school grounds
Our school shouldn’t look this, David Bullock said Monday morning, pointing to a parking lot overtaken by weeds at Gary’s Roosevelt High School. Along a walkway to the building’s entrance, weeds and overgrown brush hid the door, nearly reaching the 2nd floor. But Bullock had a smile...
Olive Harvey College set to become 1st Illinois CC to offer an associate degree in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’
CHICAGO — A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program that next year, will become the first such associate […]
The Chicago Housing Authority Keeps Giving Up Valuable Land While HUD Rubber-Stamps the Deals
Despite being years behind on obligations to build more homes, the city’s public housing agency gets permission to sell, lease and swap its property in gentrifying neighborhoods.
Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz
The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
