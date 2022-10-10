Read full article on original website
Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Southwest Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After increasingly dry weather the past month, drought conditions have continued to worsen. Currently, much of central Arkansas is under a severe drought, with extreme drought covering Little Rock and the surrounding area. This has led to increased wildfire danger. The entire state has been...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Shower and storm chances return this weekend
TODAY: Temperatures will start to warm up again today. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s as sunny and dry weather continues. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the southwest. THIS WEEKEND: Another cold front will move through the state on...
5newsonline.com
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
KATV
'It's critical:' Arkansas farmer says Mississippi River water levels hurt barges and crops
Jefferson County (KATV) — The low water levels from the Mississippi River are at a dangerous point and officials with the Arkansas Farm Bureau said it's hurting farmers around the state. Tyler Oxner with Arkansas Farm Bureau told KATV that this year has endured a historic drought and the...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
Kait 8
Oct. 11: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Temperatures and moisture are slowly increasing across Region 8. We have a small chance for a few isolated showers over the next day or so, with better rain chances coming on Wednesday. For those that get rain on Wednesday, 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall is expected with up to 1.00″ in some isolated areas that storms develop.
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families
ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving
OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
KATV
Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions
LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
Arkansas getting $771.3M federal funding for bridges, roads
Arkansas will soon see more money invested in its roads, tunnels and bridges than at any time since the 1950s.
Kait 8
Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of the year, fall in Arkansas. Hunters will soon take to the woods to cross paths with trophy animals like deer. As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway. “It’s going to progressively get...
Arkansas lawmakers consider limiting train lengths
(The Center Square) - Getting stuck at a railroad crossing while a train passes or blocks a crossing is an inconvenience for most. For first responders, it can be life or death. "If you are talking about a medical emergency, every second counts," Matthew Stallings of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters...
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
