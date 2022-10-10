ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tracker: Article III federal judicial nominations by president by days in office since 2001

By Kate Carsella
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Through Oct. 1, 2022, there were 890 authorized federal judicial posts and 85 vacancies. Eighty-three of those were for Article III judgeships. This report is limited to Article III courts, where appointees are confirmed to lifetime judgeships. In the past month:

  1. Eight judges have been confirmed
  2. Nine judges have been nominated.

By Oct. 1, 620 days in office, President Joe Biden (D) had nominated 141 judges to Article III judgeships. For historical comparison:

  1. President Donald Trump (R) had nominated 162 individuals, 86 of whom were ultimately confirmed to their positions.
  2. President Barack Obama (D) had nominated 99 individuals, 65 of whom were confirmed.
  3. President George W. Bush (R) had nominated 167 individuals, 100 of whom were confirmed.

*Note: These figures include unsuccessful nominations.

The following data visualizations track the number of Article III judicial nominations by president by days in office during the Biden, Trump, Obama, and W. Bush administrations (2001-present).

The first tracker is limited to successful nominations, where the nominee was ultimately confirmed to their respective court:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CrL6_0iTJuEHH00

The second tracker counts all Article III nominations, including unsuccessful nominations (for example, the nomination was withdrawn or the U.S. Senate did not vote on the nomination), renominations of individuals to the same court, and recess appointments. A recess appointment is when the president appoints a federal official while the Senate is in recess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nga3x_0iTJuEHH00

The data contained in these charts is compiled by Ballotpedia staff from publicly available information provided by the Federal Judicial Center. The comparison by days shown between the presidents is not reflective of the larger states of the federal judiciary during their respective administrations and is intended solely to track nominations by president by day.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

31 states release the partisan affiliations of registered voters: 39% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 29% are independents

Thirty-three U.S. states and territories report the party affiliations of registered voters as indicated on their voter registration forms. In states with closed primaries, affiliation with a political party can be a condition of participation in that party’s primaries. The remaining states either do not request partisan affiliations on their registration forms or they do not report the totals publicly.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging FLRA jurisdiction over Ohio National Guard collective bargaining dispute

Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging FLRA jurisdiction over Ohio National Guard collective bargaining dispute. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a Sixth Circuit ruling that the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) has jurisdiction to regulate a collective bargaining dispute between the Ohio National Guard and the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). AFGE is the federal employee union representing Ohio National Guard technicians, who are civilian federal employees.
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Kansas House of Representatives District 64 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Kansas House of Representatives District 64 — Patricia Smetana (D) and Lewis Bloom (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Ballotpedia News

Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party

Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on October 11 that she is leaving the Democratic Party. Tulsi ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat and suspended her campaign on March 19, 2020. Gabbard was a member of the U.S. House, representing Hawaii’s 2nd district. She was the first Hindu elected to Congress. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Gabbard served in the Hawaii House of Representatives and on the Honolulu City Council.
HAWAII STATE
Ballotpedia News

Previewing Alaska’s second U.S. House election of 2022

Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nicholas Begich III (R), Sarah Palin (R), and Chris Bye (L) are running for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Nov. 8, 2022. Peltola, Begich, Palin, and Tara Sweeney (R) advanced from the Aug. 16, 2022, top-four primary. Sweeney withdrew, meaning Bye, the fifth-place finisher, advanced.
ALASKA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy