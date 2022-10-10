No one does pure, unadulterated glamour like Jennifer Lopez. The pop star and actor slays the red carpet every time, and her latest look is no exception. Lopez brought the glitz to Ralph Lauren's recent California runway show, where she donned ultra-glam, old-Hollywood waves alongside a throwback pinstripe suit/dress. The star shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the full look in her glam trailer (see the curling irons?) and we're obsessed. Not only is her caramel blonde hair sculpted into the perfect swirls, but her signature J.Lo glow is also radiant and her lashes are a mile long. It's a show-stopping style that only Lopez can deliver, and she absolutely turned it out for the show.

