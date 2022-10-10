Read full article on original website
Lizzo Went Bronde For a Day and Looked Totally Different
We've seen the musician transform with pink streaks, a grunge mullet, and now, perfectly blended blonde highlights. When musicians go on tour, there isn't a single beauty transformation that is off-limits. Lizzo set the bar high as she continued her Special tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City with crimped pink streaks. But on October 13, she traded the pink for a brunette and blonde blend at her next stop in St.Paul, Minnesota.
Kylie Jenner Wearing Green Body Paint In Hailey Bieber's Bathtub Was Not On My October Bingo Card
On this episode of Celebrities Doing the Absolute Most in the Halloween spirit, Kylie Jenner takes home the prize. On October 12, Hailey Bieber shared an Instagram photo of Jenner posing in her bathtub. Jenner was covered in green paint while caressing a fake skeleton, which left the internet joyfully confused.
Jennifer Lopez Paired Old-School Waves With an Even More Old-School Suitdress
No one does pure, unadulterated glamour like Jennifer Lopez. The pop star and actor slays the red carpet every time, and her latest look is no exception. Lopez brought the glitz to Ralph Lauren's recent California runway show, where she donned ultra-glam, old-Hollywood waves alongside a throwback pinstripe suit/dress. The star shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the full look in her glam trailer (see the curling irons?) and we're obsessed. Not only is her caramel blonde hair sculpted into the perfect swirls, but her signature J.Lo glow is also radiant and her lashes are a mile long. It's a show-stopping style that only Lopez can deliver, and she absolutely turned it out for the show.
Emily Kirkpatrick
Emily Kirkpatrick is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, specializing in all things pop culture. Her weekly newsletter, “I <3 Mess,” rounds up the best of the worst celebrity fashion. You can find more of her many opinions on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
