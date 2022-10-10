Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Thrifting Experts Gwen Hefner and Sarah Lyon Share Their Tips for Finding Secondhand Market Goodies
Have you noticed? There’s a thrifting renaissance happening both online and in stores as treasure hunters search for reasonably priced decorative items and interesting clothing. The secondhand market is projected to reach $77 billion by 2024, as people become more mindful of what they’re consuming and spending. Journalist and home stylist Sarah Lyon is a big fan: “Thrifting truly presents a slew of benefits. It's generally economical and is great for the environment. And it makes experimenting with different styles much more accessible.” Try these tips from the pros.
Albany Herald
Citigroup Stock Slides As Investment Banking Fee Slump Clouds Q3 Earnings Beat
Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, but a big slump in investment banking revenues, as well as higher operating expenses, pressured shares in pre-market trading.
Albany Herald
A 'tectonic shift' in global wealth that will take years to recover from
Markets plunged on Thursday morning after red-hot inflation data raised fears on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates aggressively. Then, something strange happened. Stocks staged a massive comeback. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,500 points from peak to trough and the S&P 500 posted...
Comments / 0