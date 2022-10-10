Read full article on original website
wnctimes.com
Brevard Woman Sentenced to 15 Years on Drug Charges
Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, U.S. District Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, of Brevard, North Carolina, to 15 years in prison. Irby was sentenced on October 3, 2022 byJudge Max Cogburn for trafficking narcotics, including fentanyl, which...
Man charged with trafficking drugs in McDowell Co.
A man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl in McDowell County.
wnctimes.com
Cherokee Man Is Sentenced To 14 Years For 2nd Degree Murder in WNC
Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, a man from Cherokee, North Carolina, found guilty of second-degree murder, was sentenced to 168 months in prison. A 21-year-old Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of...
Police arrest accused drug dealer in Asheville
Police arrested an accused drug dealer Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.
Elderly woman dead, grandson charged with murder
An elderly woman is dead and her grandson is in custody after she was killed at her Upstate home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 Thursday morning, to an address on Battleground Road in Cowpens.
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for 2020 shooting
An Upstate man is set to spend the next two decades behind bars for a shooting in 2020. 28 year old, Jamal K. Rios of Spartanburg pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Assault and a Weapons Violation.
Upstate woman charged in connection to 2016 murder
An Upstate woman has been charged in conjunction with a 6 year old murder case. On Wednesday, the Simpsonville Police Dept. announced the arrest of 23 year old, Hannah Elizabeth Thompson in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine Blauvelt.
my40.tv
Felon arrested with firearm & drugs, accused of trying to flee from Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police in Asheville say a man has been arrested after he was found with drugs and a weapon. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says in a press release while officers were conducting "crime prevention measures" Monday afternoon, they made contact with a "known felon," 20-year-old Zamar Daequan Scott.
wpde.com
Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after the bodies of two people were found inside a home Monday evening. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
my40.tv
Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
WYFF4.com
Man in custody after deadly shooting in Spartanburg County, sheriff says
COWPENS, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Battleground Road in Cowpens, authorities say. Sheriff Chuck Wright says a person of interest is in custody after he turned...
my40.tv
Deputies find bodies responding to welfare check request, criminal investigation underway
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after Macon County authorities say two people were found dead by deputies at a home off Mack Branch Road. Authorities say just before 10 pm on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mack Branch Road home.
my40.tv
Search warrant issued at Arden pawn shop for organized retail theft investigation
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A pawn shop in Arden is currently part of a theft investigation. A spokesperson for Buncombe County Sheriff's Office tells News 13 deputies issued a search warrant for Denny's Jewelry And Pawn on Tuesday as part of an organized retail theft investigation. Numerous detectives and...
my40.tv
Suspect in two-county, high-speed chase enters guilty plea, authorities say
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man accused of stealing a vehicle from in front of a service station and leading police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea. According to a press release by District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch office, on the afternoon...
WYFF4.com
Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County man accused of inappropriately touching a child, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Deputies said Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey, 33, was taken into custody on Oct. 8. Pelfrey was given a $25,000 surety bond and released from jail after posting bond on Saturday.
