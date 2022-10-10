This coming weekend — late Friday evening, October 14 to early Monday morning, October 17, there will be no service in either direction at Court Street or at the N/R platforms at Jay Street-MetroTech, as N and R trains will be diverted to the Q line going over the Manhattan Bridge between DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn and Canal Street in Manhattan, and there will be no daytime R service between Whitehall Street in Manhattan and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16. Meanwhile, all 3 train service in both directions will be suspended, but 2 trains should be running normally. Also, Manhattan bound C trains will be diverted to the F line between Jay Street-MetroTech and 34th Street-Herald Square, but A trains should be running normally, so there should be service in both directions at High Street.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO