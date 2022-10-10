Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Holding Public Involvement Meeting for Repaving Project on Highway 13
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss a proposed highway repaving project on WIS 13 from 2nd Street North and County P between Rudolph and Marshfield. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Rudolph Fire...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Discusses Conditional Use Permit and Homecoming Activities
The Neillsville City Council held a public hearing on a conditional use permit. The building being discussed would be used as a transitional housing facility and a Zoning Amendment would go from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-3 Multi-Family Residential at 16 Boon Boulevard. It would be opened by Lutheran...
cwbradio.com
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
cwbradio.com
Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
cvpost.org
There’s a new sheriff in town…
. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
WSAW
Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin
(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
WEAU-TV 13
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The Loadmaster 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield is in the final four. Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
cwbradio.com
Granton School Board Approves Early Graduation Request
The Granton School Board approved the early graduation request as recommended by administration. The Board also approved the Early College Credit & Start College Now applications as presented, approved the Third Friday Count September Membership Report as presented, and approved administration's recommendation for an Owner's Representative Agreement, with CESA 10, for building improvements and the proposal from Professional Design Services/Wendel Companies as the architect.
cwbradio.com
Clark County High Schools Participate in Youth Risk Behavior Survey
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a comprehensive health and wellness surveillance tool developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by states and municipalities, including here in Clark County. Since 1993, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction has administered the YRBS to a representative sample ofWisconsin high...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Utilities Annual Lead Notice
In 2020 Marshfield Utilities found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes with lead services. This is an annual notice to the public. Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Please read this information closely to see what you can do to reduce lead in your drinking water.
cwbradio.com
Greenwood School Board Hears Waiver Regarding Start of Next School Year
The Greenwood School Board heard information on the district’s waiver to start the next school year before September 1st. Greenwood’s Superintendent, Joe Green, presented information on the waiver to start the school year prior to Sept. 1 and asked for any public input, but no public input was given. The Board also discussed employment matters.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Faulty Alarm
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a faulty alarm this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of an alarm going off around 7:14am this morning at 300 Ferguson Street at the Country View Apartments. When they arrived, there was no smoke and discovered the alarm was malfunctioning.
merrillfotonews.com
Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning
The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart, 28, Wausau, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5...
WSAW
Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries during a crash Wednesday morning in Stevens Point. The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near North 2nd Street. Investigators said the driver entered the median and struck a bridge pillar. The driver died...
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
