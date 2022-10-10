Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart, 28, Wausau, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified
The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
cwbradio.com
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
Marathon County woman convicted on distribution charge, admits selling “pounds” of methamphetamine
A Birnamwood woman who admitted she sold multiple pounds of methamphetamine will spend 66 months in prison after being sentenced on federal drug distribution charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Sarah Waggoner,...
wiproud.com
Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death
WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
BREAKING: Unsolved 1984 murder of UWSP student was accident, not homicide
This story originally appeared in the Point Plover Metro Wire and is republished by permission. See the original story here. For almost 40 years, the death of UWSP student Janet Raasch has been treated like a homicide. Raasch was 20 years old when she left Watson Hall on the UW-Stevens...
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
WJFW-TV
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Man Appears in Court for Attempting to Kill a Relative
A Wisconsin Rapids man appeared in Wood County Court for attempting to kill a relative. According to investigators, Tommy Ehrisman went into the bedroom of a female relative who was living with him and put a pillow over her face. He stopped and told her to call the police. Ehrisman said he had been having thoughts of self-harm. He’s being charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation.
WSAW
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash Monday morning near Stevens Point. Investigators said a 39-year-old Appleton man was driving north on I-39, when he drifted into the median and overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The driver went into the east ditch and rolled several times.
At least 4 injured in high speed crash in Wausau
A high speed crash Monday on Wausau’s Grand Avenue left at least four people injured, officials said. The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. between Sturgeon Eddy Road and McDonald Street. Two vehicles were involved, one of which was heavily damaged. Photos of the crash scene show airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
spmetrowire.com
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WSAW
Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
spmetrowire.com
WSAW
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
