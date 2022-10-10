A Wisconsin Rapids man appeared in Wood County Court for attempting to kill a relative. According to investigators, Tommy Ehrisman went into the bedroom of a female relative who was living with him and put a pillow over her face. He stopped and told her to call the police. Ehrisman said he had been having thoughts of self-harm. He’s being charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation.

