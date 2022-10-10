Read full article on original website
Mercedes Benz, Stellantis part of huge JV for European battery production
Mercedes Benz, Stellantis, Siemens, and TotalEnergies have agreed to a joint venture to construct three gigafactories in Europe to aid electric vehicle manufacturing. Since the recent European energy crisis, electric vehicles have grown in demand from consumers, corporations, and even governments. And this deal, worth roughly 7 billion euros ($6.79 billion), looks to address that. According to Reuters, the joint venture called Automotive Cells Company (ACC) will construct three gigafactories and is currently looking at locations in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Termoli, Italy.
Tesla is “a solution to the economy” Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood says
Tesla “is a solution to the economy,” Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance today. Wood noted that innovation will help solve the problems with supply chain issues as well as the food and energy crisis. “There’s been an accelerated consumer preference towards...
Volkswagen Group’ hot new IPO sees sales fall in Q3
Volkswagen Group announced Q3 sales results, but their recent IPO Porsche brand saw a dramatic drop in sales during the quarter. Volkswagen Group published sales results for Q3; overall, they have good news for investors. Entry-level brands like Volkswagen, SEAT, and SKODA all saw sales growth in Q3 YOY, which is shown in the overall Volkswagen Group’s growing YOY. However, it is a mixed bag for Volkswagen Group’s luxury offerings; Audi grew sales while Porsche saw a dramatic sales drop.
Report: 2023 Model 3 Long Range Appeared In Tesla's Existing Inventory
The re-introduction of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) in the US and Canada might be one step closer. According to the latest reports, Tesla has already started production of the 2023 model year Model 3 and Model X cars in California, while the Model Y and Model S probably are still 2022 model year.
Tesla Semi is a good fit for the IRA despite Musk and Biden’s rocky relationship
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Joe Biden may not necessarily be close, but the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) appears to have encouraged the electric vehicle maker to finally release one of its most-delayed products today — the Tesla Semi. It’s a bit amusing, but the Tesla Semi does seem like a good fit for the IRA’s incentives.
Tesla is installing new technology to prevent disabled vehicle accidents
Tesla has signed a major deal with Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc., to implement the company’s Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P) technology. The H.E.L.P program revolutionizes vehicle hazard warning systems, helping to prevent crashes into disabled or vulnerable vehicles and their occupants. With the deal, Tesla is the first passenger vehicle company to implement the tech.
Big Changes - 2023 Toyota Highlander Gets New Multimedia and Displays
Plenty of technology and capabilities with the new 2023 Toyota Highlander multimedia system. Here is how to get it. People looking to buy a 2023 Highlander can look forward to quite a few updates designed to improve performance, comfort, and convenience. One of these upgrades is the addition of the...
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign
The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing USS
Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing ultrasonic sensors (USS) and switching to its Tesla Vision, according to a cost breakdown analysis by Munro Live’s Mike Lane. In October, Tesla announced that it is replacing its USS with Tesla Vision by removing them from the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
Auto Loan Rates Are Rising — but There's Still Some Good News for Car Shoppers
Car buyers will likely have more options this fall, but it could be an extra expensive time to purchase thanks to the highest auto loan rates in years. Experts in the automobile industry say the market is shifting in response to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation.
Tesla Model S Plaid delivery imminent as reservation holders in China get notified
The Tesla Model S Plaid and refresh Model S Dual Motor variant’s debut in China is increasingly becoming more likely. Some Model S Plaid reservation holders in China recently reported receiving delivery notices. Tesla reservation holders in China who ordered the refresh Dual Motor or Plaid Model S and...
Two new Tesla Cybertruck builds spotted at Giga Texas
Two new Tesla Cybertruck builds were spotted under wraps at Giga Texas by a drone operator. Tesla is working toward the initial production phases of the Cybertruck at Giga Texas after several production delays. The Cybertruck is set to begin production in mid-2023, Tesla said earlier this year. The Cybertruck...
Volkswagen makes huge investment in Chinese chip manufacturer
Volkswagen has announced that it will invest a total of $2 billion into Horizon Robotics, a Chinese computer chip and robotics company. Volkswagen has been attempting to improve its computing and software chops significantly over the past year. Foremost, the auto group had a significant leadership shift to better focus on software improvement. But Volkswagen has also created partnerships with American chip manufacturer Qualcomm, as well as European chip maker STMicroelectronics. Now, according to Reuters, the company has continued its partnership push, acquiring 60% of Horizon Robotics.
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
Lucid launches its biggest OTA update yet with ‘hundreds’ of new features
Lucid announced this morning it had launched Lucid UX 2.0, its most extensive and biggest software update, which packs “hundreds of updates and new features for every Lucid Air on the road.”. Designed as a “true software-defined vehicle,” Lucid says the Air will benefit vastly from the array of...
Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 release scheduled for next week
Elon Musk announced that Tesla FSD Beta version 10.69.3 would be released next week. Currently, Tesla is rolling out v.10.69.2.3. Previously, Musk teased that FSD Beta v.10.69.3 will introduce major upgrades to Tesla’s autonomous software. During AI day, the Tesla CEO hinted at some of the upgrades that might roll out in 10.69.3, including the car gaining the ability to assess the velocity of fast-moving traffic.
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
GMC reveals Sierra EV in NTWRK x GMC collaboration
GMC is celebrating the reveal of its first-ever Sierra EV by partnering with NTWRK for a full Day of Drops on October 20th. NTWRK, a live-stream shopping platform, will curate six products powered by GMC. Molly Peck, Vice president of Buick and GMC marketing shared some thoughts about the automaker’s...
Over 10,000 Teslas gather in Shanghai port in lead-up to Q3 earnings
Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call is just a few days away, and the electric vehicle maker’s operations are in full swing. This is particularly notable in China, where Giga Shanghai continues to pump out vehicles for exports. Aerial footage of one of these batches of Teslas from Gigafactory Shanghai...
Stellantis’ new software center is located in Bengaluru, India
Stellantis plans to build a new software center in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The legacy automaker’s new India-based software center will help Stellantis develop its STLA SmartCockpit in the short term. Yves Bonnefont, the Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, cut the ribbon and launched the company’s new software center in...
