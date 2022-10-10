ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Haunted Hotels#Most Haunted#Menger Hotel#Travel Destinations#St Anthony Hotel#The Emily Morgan Hotel#The Medical Arts Building
Lonestar 99.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Lonestar 99.5

3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family

Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in San Antonio, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in San Antonio as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy