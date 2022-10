Quasi premiered a high octane part from Gilbert Crockett last night, featuring a denim car. Appropriately titled ‘Denim Car,’ this edit has good jeans: Jonathan Richman, switch backside flips, and a Toyota Celica (???) take this video way past the redlines. And you know Crockett always keeps them cuffed up twice. Check out ‘Denim Car,’ above!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO