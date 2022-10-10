Read full article on original website
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said air ambulance services reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Sen. Leahy out of hospital, plans to return to Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy was discharged from the hospital Friday and planned to return to Vermont Saturday for a full schedule of planned events, his office said. Leahy, 82, was hospitalized Thursday after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home. As a precaution he...
School districts struggle to balance transgender protections, parental notification
The debate has played out most prominently in Manchester, the state’s biggest school district. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) For seven years, the New Hampshire School Boards Association had a model policy for how schools should treat transgender students and uphold their rights. And for years, many school boards in the state adopted the policy.
Gallup battles state on new groundwater protection requirements for wastewater discharge
The Rio Puerco, New Mexico, in flood on August 5, 2010. (Photo by Jared Tarbell via Wikimedia Commons) The city of Gallup, N.M., has been allowed to discharge 12.5 million gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Rio Puerco since 1996. But this year, to protect groundwater, the state’s issued a number of new conditions that the city is trying to fight.
Leftist teachers union? As if.
Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita, right, casts an "I'll turn on you in a heartbeat" stare at Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2020. (Photo: Hugh Jackson) “Radical socialist leftist teachers unions” is a thing Republicans and the right like to say. Alas, if only t’were true.
Yellen says new IMF SDR allocation not appropriate at this time
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she does not see another allocation of International Monetary Fund emergency reserves to member countries as appropriate at this time, when more existing reserves need to be channeled to poorer countries.
