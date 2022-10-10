ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJYwI_0iTJi3ef00
  • Companies

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday.

Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) refineries have disrupted refining and delivery, leaving a third of French fuel stations running short. The French government said last week that it had tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply stations that had run dry.

France's largest sugar maker Tereos said last month it had to slow output at some factories after TotalEnergies said it would be unable to supply diesel. It declined to comment on the strategic stock release.

Cristal Union, France's second largest producer, said its own fuel stocks had allowed it to maintain production rates last week, but that it had used strategic reserves over the weekend.

Sugar factories, which usually run from September to late January or early February in France, rely on farmers having enough fuel to harvest sugar beet and transport it to a factory to be processed.

The decision to release strategic stocks late last week followed a meeting between sugar producers and French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau last Wednesday.

"We explained that there were worrying tensions that risked leading to temporary factory closures," SNFS Chairman Christian Spiegeleer told Reuters.

"The state agreed to tap the strategic stocks so that the lack of diesel does not affect the factories' proper functioning," he added.

The French Agriculture Ministry had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Flying Magazine

Gevo to Produce 375 Million Gallons of SAF Annually

The Lake Preston site was attractive because of its abundant, sustainable corn supply, high-protein feed demand, rail transportation, and renewable energy potential. [Courtesy: Gevo]. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO), the renewable fuels company and major sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer, announced in an update that it now has agreements with multiple partners...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Stock#Sugar Beet#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Snfs#Exxon Mobil#French#Totalenergies
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
Reuters

Reuters

624K+
Followers
360K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy