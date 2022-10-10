ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock-Con Offers Incredible Discount at Lubbock Book Festival

I'm so thrilled for the return of an in-person Lubbock-Con in 2023. The convention will be held February 25th and 26th, 2023 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Lubbock-Con was the first of its kind here in Lubbock, and it's brought me tremendous joy for many years. This weekend, Lubbock-Con...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Lubbock Bar is Now Offering a Special Menu for Sober Customers

While many people like going out to bars to enjoy the atmosphere and spend time with friends, not everyone likes to drink. If you're the only one in your friend group that prefers to go without alcohol, you might feel left out as your friends sip on fancy-looking yummy cocktails and you're stuck with water or a soda.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Bring the Kids Out to the LGBTQIA+ Trunk-or-Treat in Lubbock This Weekend

Halloween is just a few weeks away and LubbockPRIDE wants to start the celebrations a bit early this year. Last year the LGBTQIA+ community pulled together to organize the first LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Trunk-or-Treat hosted by Lubbock’s first Rainbow Council of LULAC. Saturday, October 15th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1501 University (the St. John's Methodist Church parking lot), LubbockPRIDE will be hosting this year's inclusive Trunk-or-Treat.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family

Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock DJ Experiences the Pit of a Meshuggah Concert

Meshuggah is my favorite band. This show solidified that fact. I'll admit that they're not a band for everyone. They are crushingly heavy and their songs can sound kind of same-y to most. They found a style that worked and have stuck with it for many many years, and if you ask me, it absolutely works.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

