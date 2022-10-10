Police: 2 arrests made in double stabbing; victim walked into Home Depot looking for help

Police in South Brunswick have announced two arrests following a weekend double stabbing.

Police received a call Saturday around 7:50 p.m. from a man seeking medical assistance at the Home Depot located at 4095 Route 1.

According to police, the victim, a 19-year-old man from South Brunswick, walked into the store saying he was stabbed several times. Police say the man stated he had been stabbed in the parking lot following an altercation and had made his way inside the store seeking help.

Police found another person nearby, a 20-year-old man from South Brunswick, also suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of their wounds.

Police say two individuals were identified as suspects, and after developing probable cause, James Romer, 18, as well as a 17-year-old male, both from South Brunswick, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Romer was lodged in the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center, and the 17-year-old was lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rick DeLucia at (732)-329-4646 .