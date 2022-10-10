Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The first of many spooky events in Bloomington starts Friday. Is your costume ready? Check out this list to see all the places in Bloomington you can find fun and frights this Halloween season. Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks &...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!
At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
25newsnow.com
Discover Peoria wants you to know about this farm fresh Thanksgiving option
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner Discover Peoria wants to show you what the community has to offer when it comes to picking out your thanksgiving meals. One local farm offers fresh, never frozen, turkeys. At Red River Farms they raise a couple dozen turkey’s...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink
We reviewed the tenderloin sandeich here for our Midwest Slice of Life YouTube channel and you can check that review out by clicking here. Matt Weaver, the owner of Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink enjoyed our positive review and he was nice enough to send me some gift cards to his fine establishment, so I’m meeting some friends here and dinner is on Matt! Thanks so much, Matt, that was very nice of you!
wcbu.org
Peoria, home of the invention, celebrates White Cane Safety Day
Saturday, Oct. 15 is White Cane Safety Day, a day of raising awareness for the blind and visually impaired through the recognizable red and white cane used to help navigate the world. The white cane was actually invented in Peoria. According to the Central Illinois Center for the Blind and...
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
wcbu.org
High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past
Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford said....
25newsnow.com
Multiple emergency crews at Unity Point Proctor after early morning kitchen fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Unity Point Proctor remains open, after an eventful Thursday morning. According to a press release from Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada, there are no injuries after crews were called down to 5409 N. Proctor around 5 a.m. A kitchen fire is believed to be part...
25newsnow.com
Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
wcbu.org
On his 60th birthday, family and friends mourn Peoria man killed in police shooting
Family and friends gathered in Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria to commemorate what would have been the 60th birthday of Samuel “Vincent” Richmond. Four Peoria police officers shot and killed Richmond in Martin Luther King Jr. Park around 10 p.m. on Oct. 3....
wcbu.org
What's next for the Peoria Housing Authority's Riverwest and Harrison Homes sites?
The new Providence Pointe development replacing the Taft Homes is getting a lot of attention. But the Peoria Housing Authority also has an eye on its other properties around the city. The Peoria Housing Authority is working to fully acquire the Riverwest development from a limited partner as part of...
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County adopts annual tax levy
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
