Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The first of many spooky events in Bloomington starts Friday. Is your costume ready? Check out this list to see all the places in Bloomington you can find fun and frights this Halloween season. Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks &...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!

At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
NORMAL, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
videtteonline.com

Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area

Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink

We reviewed the tenderloin sandeich here for our Midwest Slice of Life YouTube channel and you can check that review out by clicking here. Matt Weaver, the owner of Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink enjoyed our positive review and he was nice enough to send me some gift cards to his fine establishment, so I’m meeting some friends here and dinner is on Matt! Thanks so much, Matt, that was very nice of you!
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria, home of the invention, celebrates White Cane Safety Day

Saturday, Oct. 15 is White Cane Safety Day, a day of raising awareness for the blind and visually impaired through the recognizable red and white cane used to help navigate the world. The white cane was actually invented in Peoria. According to the Central Illinois Center for the Blind and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
wcbu.org

High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past

Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County adopts annual tax levy

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
DECATUR, IL

