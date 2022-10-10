Read full article on original website
Iran protests: Iran's Gen Z 'realise life can be lived differently'
Protests against religious rule have spread like never before through Iran's new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried and failed to change the system from within. In video messages and on social media, young victims of a violent crackdown explain why they risked their lives to defy authorities.
Yellen says new IMF SDR allocation not appropriate at this time
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she does not see another allocation of International Monetary Fund emergency reserves to member countries as appropriate at this time, when more existing reserves need to be channeled to poorer countries.
'Beginning of the end': Iran activists call for mass protests Saturday
Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered its fifth week despite a crackdown that has killed dozens. The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
War in Ukraine: Is Russia’s stock of weapons running low?
Russia has launched a wave of strikes across Ukraine this week, but some security experts say its weapons supplies are running low, especially of up-to-date, precision missiles. What weapons has Russia been using?. As Russia has stepped up its missile strikes in recent days, questions have been raised about the...
