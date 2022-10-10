Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
NASDAQ
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally
The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain FLEX Stock in Your Portfolio at the Moment
Flex Ltd FLEX is benefiting from higher demand for its solutions across the end markets like automotive, health and industrial verticals. For fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, the company’s revenue estimates are pegged at $28.9 billion and $29.8 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 11% and 3.2%, respectively. The Zacks...
NASDAQ
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
NASDAQ
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
NASDAQ
Is Energy Transfer Stock a Buy?
Even though the oil and gas sector has been running laps around the broader market in 2022, there are still loads of companies in the space selling for dirt-cheap valuations and sky-high yields. One company that stands out as looking incredibly cheap is Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). The midstream oil and gas company currently sports a distribution yield of 8.1%.
NASDAQ
iShares Preferred and Income Securities Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Symbol: PFF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $30.53 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000
It's often said that the best time to buy as an investor is when nobody else is willing. This is how you end up acquiring stocks at bargain-bin valuations. But how can you tell when other investors are hesitant to make stock purchases?. A good indicator of bearish sentiment is...
NASDAQ
Synaptics Becomes Oversold (SYNA)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Shares of EEM Now Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEM) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $34.20 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Netflix Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector has tumbled in 2022 as consumers pull back their spending on non-essential items, down roughly 40% and widely underperforming the general market. A titan in the sector that’s been an investor favorite, Netflix NFLX, is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 18th, after...
NASDAQ
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond (HYMB) Enters Oversold Territory
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: HYMB) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $47.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Retain Verisk (VRSK) Stock in Portfolio Now
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and investor-friendly steps. VRSK’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 8.9% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022. Factors That Augur Well. VRSK has a robust growth strategy focusing on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. This strategy enabled Verisk...
NASDAQ
FBND Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the FBND ETF (Symbol: FBND) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $43.83 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - DFAI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DFAI ETF (Symbol: DFAI) where we have detected an approximate $160.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 8.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 85,700,000 to 93,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of DFAI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BIV Crowded With Sellers
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BIV) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $72.33 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Insiders Were Right: TXRH Makes New 52-Week High
In trading on Friday, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) touched a new 52-week high of $97.03/share. That's a 41.48% rise, or $28.45 per share from the 52-week low of $68.58 set back on 05/24/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TXRH stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, GDXJ
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Delta Air Lines, up about 2.8% and shares of Wells Fargo, up about 2.8% on the day. And underperforming...
Comments / 0