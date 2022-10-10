ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guide to the arts: 10 best theater, dance & stand-up comedy shows this season in South Florida

By Rod Stafford Hagwood, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Jerry Seinfeld will perform Jan. 6? 7, 2023, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. In the photo above, the superstar comedian is seen at a Miami Heat game back in 2018.. Robert Duyos/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Robert Duyos

As part of our Arts Guide, which published in PRIME Magazine on Oct. 2 , entertainment writer Rod Stafford Hagwood offered his “Critic’s Picks” for the best in this season’s theater, dance and comedy performances.

‘Six’

Oct. 11-23, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets $35-$145 at 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org .

Oct. 25-30, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $40-$150 at 305-949-6722 or 800-939-8587 or ArshtCenter.org .

After a long delay because of COVID-19′s shutdown of NYC’s theater district, this musical finally bowed on Broadway on Oct. 3, 2021. Critics raved at what was, at the time, the only new show to debut. Staged as a pop concert, the story puts the six Tudor queens and wives of Henry VIII center stage and girl power in the spotlight. “Six” will play in Fort Lauderdale from Oct. 11 to 23.

‘Milk & Honey’

Oct. 13-Nov. 6, at The Wick Theatre, Boca Raton. Tickets $79-$99 at 561-995-2333 or TheWick.org .

This is probably the Jerry Herman musical you can’t sing at a moment’s notice because everyone knows the tunes. Before he scored iconic Broadway uber-hits “Hello, Dolly!” and “Mame,” Herman wrote this charmer about a group of widows who decide to take a trip to Israel (and maybe snag a new hubby) just as the country is seeking recognition as a sovereign state. When the show bowed on Broadway in 1961, Israel was only 13 years old. And here’s an interesting little-known factoid: Herman was one of us, that is to say a South Floridian. The New York native graduated from the University of Miami in 1953 and kept returning to the Magic City over the years while delivering other Great White Way successes such as “La Cage aux Folles.” He lived in Miami Beach right up until his death at age 88 on Dec. 26, 2019. The Wick Theatre has had some sold-out runs with Herman’s hits, including a 2015 staging of “Dolly” that marked the first time a man was allowed to do the title role in drag in the United States.

Dade County Comedy

@DadeCountyComedy, DadeCountyComedy.com and DadeCountyComedy@gmail.com

Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7, at Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, 411 N. Federal Highway, No. 103, Hallandale Beach

Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Dec. 13, at The Tank Brewing Co., 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A1, Miami

Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21, at Exit One Taproom, 12 NE Third St., Florida City

Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Dec. 22, at Hybrid House Coffee & Beer Bar, 15160 SW 136th St., No. 5, Miami

Oct. 29 and Nov. 26, at KnoWhere Toys, Comics & Gaming, 7312 W. 20th Ave., Hialeah

Admission is usually free (except for $5 at KnoWhere), and most of the venues don’t have a cover charge (but there is a two-drink minimum at NoMi).

Don’t stress that this stand-up comedy troupe is booked mostly in Miami-Dade County. They are busy planning to extend their yuk-yuks to Broward County, with Hallandale Beach first up and then most likely Fort Lauderdale. Keep checking their website for that. Started in 2021, the comedian collective also has a podcast and open-mic nights throughout SoFlo, including in Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter. These up-and-comers push the envelope, and the comedy shows are for mature audiences. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Jerry Seinfeld

Jan. 6, 2023 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1, and are $67.50-$187.50 (and $162.50 for Spirit Club Level) at 954-462-0222, BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com .

Ever since his first appearance on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show” in 1981, Seinfeld has virtually made a patent out of mining jokes from little everyday things. That signature schtick went on to become the central plank of “Seinfeld,” one of the most successful sitcoms in the history of television — winning Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, among other honors, over nine seasons on NBC. His latest projects include the Netflix shows “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” and the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Seinfeld is also directing a movie titled “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” based on a bit from his standup act, bringing it all full circle.

‘Tina — The Tina Turner Musical’

Jan. 17-29, 2023, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale. Individual tickets not available yet. 954-462-0222, BrowardCenter.org .

If you’re too young to know why Tina Turner is a pop-rock goddess, then you need to check out this jukebox musical, which gives a little Broadway razzle dazzle to her hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “Better Be Good To Me,” “Private Dancer” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

2023 Stand-Up Comedy Series in Aventura

Jan. 19, Feb. 9 and March 23, 2023, at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets are $52-$57 at 877-311-7569, 954-462-0222 or AventuraCenter.org .

The hilarious headliners include Bobby Collins (Jan. 19), Modi (Feb. 9) and Henry Cho (March 23) in this series presented by the City of Aventura and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Considered a “comic’s comic,” Collins has a way of breaking down socioeconomic, racial and generational divides. Also know this: His act has adult language and content. Modi — the stage name of Mordechi Rosenfeld — is in high demand both on television and in N.Y./L.A. comedy clubs. The New York Times called him “The Next Jackie Mason.” Cho is a regular on the Grand Ole Opry, can be heard on SiriusXM’s “Blue Collar Radio,” and is known for family friendly humor.

‘Queen Esther’

Feb. 11-12, 2023, at Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, West Palm Beach. Tickets $45 at 561-832-7469, 561-630-8235, Kravis.org or BalletPalmBeach.org .

This will be ballet and the Bible blended into a performance, taking its narrative from the Book of Esther from the Hebrew Bible and the Christian Old Testament. It’s the retelling of the story of a young orphan who grows up to rescue her people while sacrificing her freedom, even while ascending to become Queen of Persia.

‘Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird’

March 28-April 9, 2023, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale. Individual tickets not available yet. 954-462-0222, BrowardCenter.org .

It is rare, unprecedented actually, for the Broward Center and Broadway Across America (the touring company) to present a play rather than a musical for its Broadway series. But this a national tour of the stage adaptation by Aaron Sorkin of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee is no run-of-the-mill play. The Southern Gothic masterwork is set in a small Alabama town during Depression-era 1930s. The story remains the same: A white lawyer defends a Black man accused of raping a white woman. But according to New York theater critics, the show’s direction by Bartlett Sher helps to temper the racial tension with the warm humor in Lee’s book that was downplayed in the famous film version starring Gregory Peck. Richard Thomas (“The Waltons,” “The Americans”) is the lead for the national tour.

‘Cry Old Kingdom’

April 13-30, 2023, at Island City Stage, Wilton Manors. Tickets $25-$40 at 954-376-6114 or NewCityPlayers.org .

It is Haiti circa 1964 and Francois “Papa Doc” Duvalier’s brutal regime is in full effect. Edwin, a successful artist at one time, is in hiding. Edwin’s wife wants revolution. A young man named Henri is surreptitiously building a boat, hoping to escape to the United States. Edwin will help keep that project a secret if Henri allows himself to be painted while he works. All three characters are on the edge, and “Cry Old Kingdom” lays it out that the only choices against oppression are to suffer, fight or flee. Written by Miami-born Haitian playwright Jeff Augustin, the work will be staged by New City Players, an ensemble theater company based in Fort Lauderdale. On their website, part of the troupe’s mission statement reads, “We believe that the more our work onstage and backstage reflects the community we serve, the more beautiful the work will be.”

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’

April 26-30, 2023, at Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, West Palm Beach. Individual tickets not available yet. 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org .

May 9-14, 2023, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami. Individual tickets not available yet. 305-949-6722 or 800-939-8587 or ArshtCenter.org .

Motown has been mined by Broadway for its gold records before, and the legendary record label is certainly rife with fizzy showbizzy artists’ origin stories just yearning to be Broadway-tized. There was “Dreamgirls,” with a story that siphoned off urban legends surrounding Diana Ross and The Supremes. The storied Detroit label was again in the stage musical spotlight with “Motown the Musical.” In this latest show, it’s the onstage/backstage story of The Temptations that takes center stage . The retelling of the R&B group’s history includes some of the Temptations’ biggest hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” And probably equally as important: The show won the Tony Award for best choreography in 2019.

