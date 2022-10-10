Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Medicare Open Enrollment Days Away
For more than 540,000 Kansas residents it’s time to review their Medicare benefits. The open enrollment period starts Saturday, October 15th, and runs through December 7th. You can make changes during this period like switching from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage or vice versa. You can also switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another or from one Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another. Also if you didn’t enroll in a Medicare Part D plan when you were first eligible, you can do so now.
kggfradio.com
Watch Out for Deer this Time of Year
The fall season means an increase in deer activity alongside and on roads. Triple A Kansas Public Affairs Manager Shawn Steward says during this time of the year it is important for drivers to be proactive and cautious. Steward says if you see a deer on the road it is...
