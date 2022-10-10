For more than 540,000 Kansas residents it’s time to review their Medicare benefits. The open enrollment period starts Saturday, October 15th, and runs through December 7th. You can make changes during this period like switching from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage or vice versa. You can also switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another or from one Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another. Also if you didn’t enroll in a Medicare Part D plan when you were first eligible, you can do so now.

