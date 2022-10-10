ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unbeaten Liberty girls volleyball enters EPC playoffs on a roll

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Fresh off a win over rival Freedom on Thursday, the unbeaten Liberty girls volleyball team will open the postseason on Saturday afternoon when they host Emmaus in an EPC quarterfinal match. The Hurricanes (18-0) are the second seed in the field as Parkland, another undefeated program, has...
Whitehall hands Northampton its second loss in regular season finale

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall hosting Northampton, the Zephyrs looking to head into the playoffs on a high note. The Zephyrs would hand the Konkrete Kids just their second loss of the season with a, 2-1 effort. Zach Osinyo nets the game winner for the Zephyrs on senior night. Whitehall ends...
