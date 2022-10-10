Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Unbeaten Liberty girls volleyball enters EPC playoffs on a roll
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Fresh off a win over rival Freedom on Thursday, the unbeaten Liberty girls volleyball team will open the postseason on Saturday afternoon when they host Emmaus in an EPC quarterfinal match. The Hurricanes (18-0) are the second seed in the field as Parkland, another undefeated program, has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin girls soccer enter the BCIAA playoffs as No. 2 seed
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Girls soccer playoffs get under way this weekend with the Governor Mifflin squad earning the No. 2 seed in the BCIAA and hosting No. 7 Daniel Boone at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Mustangs captured their first Section I title since 2016, an impressive feat for a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Drive-thru COVID testing/vaccination site at Bethlehem Twp. will close
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Northampton County is set to close. The site at Coordinated Health at 3100 Emrick Boulevard in Bethlehem Township will be closed after Friday, according to a news release from the county. Beginning on Monday, vaccines and boosters will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall hands Northampton its second loss in regular season finale
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall hosting Northampton, the Zephyrs looking to head into the playoffs on a high note. The Zephyrs would hand the Konkrete Kids just their second loss of the season with a, 2-1 effort. Zach Osinyo nets the game winner for the Zephyrs on senior night. Whitehall ends...
