Ithaca, NY

rewind1077.com

Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Weapon charge for Cortland County man

GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Public meetings on Ithaca’s 2023 budget proposal to begin Wednesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The first of three public meetings on the city of Ithaca’s proposed 2023 budget is tonight. It’s being held in Common Council chambers at City Hall starting at six o’clock. A second public meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at the same time and location.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Truck fire in Dryden under investigation

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are investigating the cause of a truck fire. Dryden firefighters were called to Ringwood Road around 3:30 PM yesterday. The blaze was put out with help from Etna and Freeville crews. No one was injured.
DRYDEN, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Cortland, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
rewind1077.com

Public forums with IPD Chief candidates upcoming

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Monday is the first of three public forums with Police Chief candidates. The three finalists for Chief of Police with the Ithaca Police Department will engage with the community over the next couple weeks. Each night will feature a different person vying for the position. Residents will have a chance to ask questions directly and are encouraged to join. All three sessions will happen at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), located at 301 West Court Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The first forum happens this coming Monday, the 17th. The second happens Monday, the 24th, and the third on Tuesday, the 25th.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Tompkins County Sheriff debuts first all battery electric patrol car at Sheriff’s Showdown

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new patrol car debuts at the Sheriff’s Showdown at the Glen. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne raced the squad’s first all-battery electric vehicle at the event in Watkins Glen today. The Sheriff’s Showdown pits 27 Sheriffs from across the state against each other in time trials for a good cause. All proceeds from the event and donations help fund the New York State Sheriff’s Institute and Youth Summer Camp. Spectators got to see the car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, in action, up close. Getting the all-battery electric vehicle builds on the initiative to build a greener fleet, which started several years ago with the addition of 6 hybrid vehicles. The Mach-E will be assigned to the Airport Division at Tompkins Regional Airport.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Elmira this Morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
rewind1077.com

Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca officials hope to move ahead with shared commercial kitchen

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Talks are progressing on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. It would be at the former Greenstar production site on the city’s West End. A feasibility study was recently completed, it shows the project is financially viable. It would cost about $325,000 to support the kitchen over its first few years, according to the study.
ITHACA, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Second swastika found at Ithaca College

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — For the second time in a week at Ithaca College, reports of a swastika found on campus. President La Jerne Terry Cornish says a student reported to campus police Tuesday night that a swastika and other images were etched into the metal of the inside wall on the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
SYRACUSE, NY
rewind1077.com

Man dies in accidental drowning at Ithaca Falls, says IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a drowning Tuesday afternoon was an accident. 35-year-old Harish Nekkalapu was pulled unconscious from Ithaca Falls shortly after two o’clock. CPR was performed, but he was pronounced dead at Cayuga Medical Center. Police say Nekkalapu was climbing up on the base...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

TCAT, underwriters praise efforts to reach transportation agreement

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Local stakeholders lauding a mutual public transportation agreement in Ithaca. The 10-year agreement between Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, Cornell, and TCAT went into effect Monday. It renews the 2005 pledge of the city, county, and university as TCAT’s underwriters, responsible for a percentage of the company’s operating costs. The new agreement has two options for 5-year extensions and asserts each underwriter’s right to vet any substantial monetary proposal or investment from TCAT’s Board of Directors.
ITHACA, NY

