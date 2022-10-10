Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
rewind1077.com
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
rewind1077.com
Weapon charge for Cortland County man
GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
rewind1077.com
Public meetings on Ithaca’s 2023 budget proposal to begin Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The first of three public meetings on the city of Ithaca’s proposed 2023 budget is tonight. It’s being held in Common Council chambers at City Hall starting at six o’clock. A second public meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at the same time and location.
rewind1077.com
Truck fire in Dryden under investigation
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are investigating the cause of a truck fire. Dryden firefighters were called to Ringwood Road around 3:30 PM yesterday. The blaze was put out with help from Etna and Freeville crews. No one was injured.
rewind1077.com
Public forums with IPD Chief candidates upcoming
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Monday is the first of three public forums with Police Chief candidates. The three finalists for Chief of Police with the Ithaca Police Department will engage with the community over the next couple weeks. Each night will feature a different person vying for the position. Residents will have a chance to ask questions directly and are encouraged to join. All three sessions will happen at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), located at 301 West Court Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The first forum happens this coming Monday, the 17th. The second happens Monday, the 24th, and the third on Tuesday, the 25th.
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County Sheriff debuts first all battery electric patrol car at Sheriff’s Showdown
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new patrol car debuts at the Sheriff’s Showdown at the Glen. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne raced the squad’s first all-battery electric vehicle at the event in Watkins Glen today. The Sheriff’s Showdown pits 27 Sheriffs from across the state against each other in time trials for a good cause. All proceeds from the event and donations help fund the New York State Sheriff’s Institute and Youth Summer Camp. Spectators got to see the car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, in action, up close. Getting the all-battery electric vehicle builds on the initiative to build a greener fleet, which started several years ago with the addition of 6 hybrid vehicles. The Mach-E will be assigned to the Airport Division at Tompkins Regional Airport.
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Elmira this Morning
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
rewind1077.com
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
rewind1077.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca officials hope to move ahead with shared commercial kitchen
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Talks are progressing on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. It would be at the former Greenstar production site on the city’s West End. A feasibility study was recently completed, it shows the project is financially viable. It would cost about $325,000 to support the kitchen over its first few years, according to the study.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
rewind1077.com
Second swastika found at Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — For the second time in a week at Ithaca College, reports of a swastika found on campus. President La Jerne Terry Cornish says a student reported to campus police Tuesday night that a swastika and other images were etched into the metal of the inside wall on the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
String of larcenies reported in Cortland County
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
rewind1077.com
Man dies in accidental drowning at Ithaca Falls, says IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a drowning Tuesday afternoon was an accident. 35-year-old Harish Nekkalapu was pulled unconscious from Ithaca Falls shortly after two o’clock. CPR was performed, but he was pronounced dead at Cayuga Medical Center. Police say Nekkalapu was climbing up on the base...
rewind1077.com
TCAT, underwriters praise efforts to reach transportation agreement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Local stakeholders lauding a mutual public transportation agreement in Ithaca. The 10-year agreement between Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, Cornell, and TCAT went into effect Monday. It renews the 2005 pledge of the city, county, and university as TCAT’s underwriters, responsible for a percentage of the company’s operating costs. The new agreement has two options for 5-year extensions and asserts each underwriter’s right to vet any substantial monetary proposal or investment from TCAT’s Board of Directors.
