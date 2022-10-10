ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo PFF Grades: Rockets offense earns highest mark of the season

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago



Each week, The Blade will recap the most interesting Toledo football grades released by Pro Football Focus, the scouting website that evaluates players’ performance on every play of every game. For context, grades are based on a 0-100 scale.

Toledo offense (73.8): It’s no secret that the Rockets are finding a groove offensively, impacted significantly with a sound run game. On Saturday, UT had its highest offensive grade of the season in its 52-32 victory at Northern Illinois. Toledo had 22 first downs on just 57 plays. The quarterbacks were 15 of 21 for 190 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The team had its highest receiving grade of the season (73.9) and the offensive line had its second-best passing blocking grade (75.1). The Rockets had 159 yards rushing on 36 attempts, with the line grading out with its highest mark of the season (66.9).

Jerjuan Newton (82.0): The junior wide receiver’s five receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns earned him his best grade of the season. Over the past two weeks, Newton has eight receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He’s established himself as a big-play threat, with eight receptions over 20 yards this season, ranking 35th nationally. His ability to get behind the defense and be elusive with the ball in his hands gives Dequan Finn a home run threat as a target.

Dallas Gant (72.8): The Ohio State transfer had his best overall game as a Rocket, recording a game-high 15 tackles, including 2½ tackles for loss. Gant was all over the field and is now up to 20th nationally in tackles. His presence has been a major boost for the UT defense and the linebacking corps.

Desjuan Johnson (87.1): The defensive tackle is the No. 44 overall defender in the country, according to PFF’s grades. Johnson’s highest marks come in run defense and pass rush. He ranks 24th nationally with 7½ tackles for loss. He’s the most disruptive defender on the Rockets and a game-planning nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

