Join Augusta University in Values Week celebrations
During the fifth-annual Values Week from Nov. 7-13, Augusta University is celebrating its six core values — collegiality, compassion, excellence, inclusivity, integrity and leadership — with a week of events. This celebration coincides with the University System of Georgia’s Ethics Awareness Week. In addition to the week’s...
Explore the world during International Education Week
The ancient Chinese philosopher and writer Lao Tzu once said, “A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.”. Next week, Augusta University students have the opportunity to begin their own journey. From Oct. 17-21, Augusta University will celebrate International Education Week and promote the benefits of studying abroad.
Hear Mr. & Miss Augusta University 2023 for first time on ‘In the Wild’
This week on In the Wild, our newly crowned Mr. and Miss Augusta University shared their experiences and recapped their crowning moments. Mr. Augusta University, Eduardo Ortiz, became the first Latino male to win the title. Miss Augusta University, Cierra Williams, is the first winner to come from the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences. Hear them discuss what they look forward to accomplishing before they graduate in May.
