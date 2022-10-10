This week on In the Wild, our newly crowned Mr. and Miss Augusta University shared their experiences and recapped their crowning moments. Mr. Augusta University, Eduardo Ortiz, became the first Latino male to win the title. Miss Augusta University, Cierra Williams, is the first winner to come from the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences. Hear them discuss what they look forward to accomplishing before they graduate in May.

