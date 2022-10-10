ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1049 The Edge

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923

I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

The Start of The Legend of The Michigan Triangle

The ship, the Thomas Hume, set sail in Lake Michigan in 1891 with a lumber delivery. Unfortunately, the ship never made it across the lake. As of today, there have not been any sightings of the ship or the captain and its crew members. The Rosa Belle Shipwreck. In 1921,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
100.7 WITL

Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?

For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious

We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways

Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

