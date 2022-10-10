Read full article on original website
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923
I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
The Start of The Legend of The Michigan Triangle
The ship, the Thomas Hume, set sail in Lake Michigan in 1891 with a lumber delivery. Unfortunately, the ship never made it across the lake. As of today, there have not been any sightings of the ship or the captain and its crew members. The Rosa Belle Shipwreck. In 1921,...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?
For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious
We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways
Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season
Beware of the Halloween Karen. No matter what the occasion or what you are celebrating, there will always be at least one person out there that will try to ruin your fun. When it comes to Halloween, most would think that people around them would be having a good time, but that is not always the case.
Michigan Coney Islands: What’s the Difference in the Styles?
Is it true that if you like hot dogs, you love Coneys?. When I order a Coney – or even a chili dog – I ask for a whole cup full of chopped onions on the side...I never get enough no matter where I go. A recent discussion...
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
Is Michigan Facing A Turkey Shortage Going Into The Holiday Season?
While it feels like 2022 just began a few weeks ago, next month we'll all start gathering together to celebrate the Thanksgiving and Holiday seasons. Times full of love, warmth, and tons of food in celebration of another hopeful year of happiness and health. And one thing that seems to...
