SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
SB Nation
The Panthers need to get rid of players, and here’s who could be dealt
The Panthers are in deep, deep trouble. If that wasn’t already clear from their 1-4 start and firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the dire nature of the team’s future is turning heads around the NFL. The organization has an astonishing amount of money committed to their mediocre roster in 2023, which could lead to the Panthers becoming one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, scrapping key elements of their roster for parts in an effort to rebuild. The question becomes: Who could actually leave? Which teams could be interested? And how far is Carolina willing to go in order to correct their cap nightmare?
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
SB Nation
The Bears have failed Justin Fields in every way possible
The Chicago Bears knew they didn’t have the infrastructure to support a young quarterback when they traded two first round picks to move up for Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. In a league where nothing is more valuable than adding a QB on a rookie-scale contract to a win-now roster, the Bears chose to bring in Fields to an already decaying depth chart in a move motivated by nothing more than pure desperation.
SB Nation
Ranking college football QBs by vibes, using the Dungeons and Dragons chart
Much like everyone else who works at SB Nation, I am both chronically online and a huge nerd. Nothing excites me more than tying sports into things I love, such as Dungeons and Dragons. In Dungeons and Dragons, your character has what’s called an alignment, which defines how your character acts during the campaign. In every situation along the story, the alignment defines how the character responds.
SB Nation
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are making the NFL rethink how to evaluate QBs
Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and some of their peers have broken our brains. These two talents, who will stand across the field from each other on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs square off with the Buffalo Bills for the first time since their epic AFC Divisional Round game, have warped how we view the quarterback position.
SB Nation
Ron Rivera offers fiery defense of Carson Wentz after win over Chicago
It has been a long week for the Washington Commanders and their fans. It began with a home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, in a game that came down to the final minutes. In the 21-17 loss, quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25 of 38 passes for 359 yards and 2 touchdowns, but an interception thrown by Wentz on Washington’s final offensive play sealed the win for Tennessee.
SB Nation
The kids are alright: How the New York Jets put their young stars in position to succeed
On Sunday, the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins 40-17 in what was one of the biggest offensive outputs of the Robert Saleh era. New York averaged 0.18 EPA/play and almost six yards per play. More importantly than that, the Jets’ young stars showed their flashes of potential throughout the game.
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
SB Nation
Establish the Fun: Geno Smith has been one of the NFL’s best QBs by any metric
Welcome back to Establish the Fun, where football is fun and we’re establishing that at record high levels at the moment. This is like, Sully on the scare floor of Monsters Inc. level of fun output right now. We’re over a quarter of the way through the NFL season,...
SB Nation
Youngstown State throws down the gauntlet with their penguin helmets
College football programs continue to push the envelope when it comes to uniforms. For years Oregon has rolled out stunning uniforms, with one study outlining how the Ducks have nearly 300 potential combinations for a given game. UCF has done some fantastic work in recent years with their space uniforms, and Mississippi recently partnered with Realtree on these camouflage helmets.
SB Nation
NFL Awards 2022: MVP, Rookie of the year and others coming into focus
Well folks, we’ve officially made it to a quarter of the way through the NFL season. At least I think so, 17 games makes the math weird, it would be like 4.25 games, which would’ve been like in the first quarter of the early games on Sunday, but I digress.
SB Nation
The NFL’s roughing the passer rules, explained
We’ve reached a point in the history of organized professional football that the officiating has attracted as much attention as the actual games themselves. This year, everyone’s main gripe seems to be roughing the passer calls. There have been 24 roughing the passer calls through five weeks of...
SB Nation
The Dolphins removed ping pong privileges after consecutive losses
The football locker room can be a strange and wonderful place. The dynamics that make up a locker room can change over time, with teams doing multiple odd things in efforts to regain the mojo. The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a two game losing streak, and with...
SB Nation
Josh Allen’s 98-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis from this angle illustrates just how hard it is to play quarterback
So you want to grow up to be a quarterback, do you?. I have often made the case that playing quarterback is the toughest thing to do in all of sports, recent roughing the passer penalties aside. Sure, Ted Williams made the case that hitting a baseball is the toughest thing to do in sports, and I have often used that line with the young baseball players I coach after they have a tough game. There are other things in the sporting world that remain unfathomable to me, such as nailing a gymnastics routine at the Olympics, ski jumping, or whatever this is:
