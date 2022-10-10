The Liberal Redskin soccer team began play in the Wichita North Cup tournament on Tuesday. The game finished tied at 1-1 in regulation, so they went to penalty kicks to determine the outcome. The East Aces won PK’s 5-3 to win the game. The Aces didn’t waste any time scoring first yesterday evening as East scored five minutes into the game. It was 1-0 Aces at the half. The Redskins scored on a corner kick when Johnny Rios found Seth Michel with 15 minutes remaining in regulation. The game then went to PK’s and Liberal lost a tough one. The Skins falls to 6-5 and will play Thursday at the North Cup against the host, Wichita North. Liberal hosts Garden City Friday as part of the North Cup.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO