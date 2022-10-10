Read full article on original website
Fake Solana wallet update steals users’ digital holdings via NFT airdrops
Bad actors are wreaking havoc on Solana’s community through malware to steal users’ virtual currency holdings. Bleeping Computer reported that the hackers are hiding behind a fake security update to install malware on victims’ devices as the final puzzle in the heist. According to the report, the...
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Jad Wahab and Marcin Zarakowski discuss honest nodes and their role in Bitcoin
This week, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted a special episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, where he talked to two guests from the BSV Blockchain Association, Jad Wahab and Marcin Zarakowski, about what it means to run honest nodes and their role in Bitcoin. The history of honest nodes. Wuckert begins...
Brendan Lee: How to prove ownership of a Bitcoin address
Do you know how public and private keys are generated? Would you be able to verify a digital signature? If your answer to either of those questions is no, there’s no need to feel embarrassed as you are not alone! For all the articles and opinion pieces on the internet about Bitcoin, there is still a distinct lack of understanding around how the technology actually works.
Should nodes raise transaction fees?
An unknown miner has been mining empty blocks on the Bitcoin SV blockchain with significant hash power lately, causing intermittent service disruptions and multiple orphaned blocks. This behavior has typically occurred when mining is more profitable on BSV than BCH or BTC. While that is the case recently, the miner has sustained majority hash power on BSV for some time.
Joshua Henslee on the state of markets as BSV reaches $5 while other ‘cryptos’ slump
Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee gave his thoughts on why all digital currencies are going to zero and Bitcoin SV (BSV) is going to $5 in his latest YouTube video. Utility is the only true driver of long-term value. Henslee begins by pointing out that, so far in the digital currency...
Binance’s UK subsidiary accused of filing ‘grossly inaccurate’ annual reports
Corporate filings by the co-owner of one of Binance’s U.K. subsidiaries have accused Binance of filing a “grossly inaccurate” annual report with respect to over £97 million (US$107.5 million) worth of funds apparently sourced from Binance customers. The subsidiary is Binance Digital, which was incorporated in...
IoT Forum’s Srdan Krco talks transforming the food supply chain with blockchain and IoT
Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the world has recognized just how critical efficient supply chains are, and a lot of effort and resources are going into this industry. Srdan Krco is one of those charged with improving food supply chains across Europe, and as the IoT Forum veteran told CoinGeek Backstage, blockchain could transform supply chains globally by introducing the long-needed data verifiability and immutability.
Mt Gox creditors have until January 2023 to select repayment method
Mt Gox creditors have until January 10, 2023, to select their preferred repayment method, trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi has announced in his most recent update. Kobayashi had given the creditors until September 15, 2022, to conclude making or transferring their claims. At the time, he pledged to stick to the rehabilitation plan that the Tokyo District Court had approved in November last year.
Kurt Wuckert Jr. at Unbounded Capital Summit: History of blockchain and current landscape
At the recent Unbounded Capital Summit in New York City, Kurt Wuckert Jr. gave a keynote speech on the history of blockchain and the current landscape. Wuckert introduces himself as the chief executive officer of GorillaPool, a Bitcoin historian, and someone intent on righting the wrongs in Bitcoin. He begins...
Blacklist Manager: An innovation software solution to help retrieve stolen or lost digital assets
ZUG, SWITZERLAND 05 October 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has launched a software tool allowing miners to freeze digital assets on the BSV blockchain once a court order or equivalent documentation is secured. This tool makes it possible to freeze digital assets directly – rather than just at a wallet level.
Mango Markets investors lose $100M in latest DeFi debacle
In yet another DeFi exploit attack, a hacker has helped themselves to US$100 million worth of tokens from the Mango Markets platform. This latest massive theft, resulting from deliberate manipulation of price mechanisms, again raises questions about the viability of DeFi (or “decentralized finance”) among serious investors, and over what action could be taken to recover funds.
eLivestock Global works with nChain to deliver blockchain-based cattle treatment and tracking solution to support farmers in Africa
ZUG, SWITZERLAND – 10 October 2022 – eLivestock Global (ELG) and nChain today announced a partnership to launch a cattle traceability platform with the goal of ensuring livestock are healthier and farmers can secure their livelihood. “With eLivestock’s rapid expansion plans underway within the region; nChain’s robust, scalable,...
Formula One files new trademark to cover virtual currencies, metaverse
Formula One (F1) has revealed a plan to create a digital currency hub around the sportscar racing league to reach a wider audience. To achieve this, the international racing competition has filed trademarks bordering on the use of digital assets. According to a Twitter announcement from trademark expert Mike Koundoudis,...
Solving double-spending
This article was first published on Dr. Craig Wright’s blog, and we republished with permission from the author. We propose a solution to the double-spending problem using a peer-to-peer network…. The solution to the double-spending problem involves more than merely noticing that an attempted attack was made; it required...
Coinbase inks Google deal, releases Plan Brian from Outer Space documentary
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is celebrating a new deal with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) that appears a lot less than it seems, while critics are savaging a self-financed documentary on the cryptocurrency exchange’s founder Brian Armstrong. On Tuesday, Coinbase announced a deal with the Google Cloud platform that the exchange framed...
Singapore eyes blockchain-based payment for cross-border transactions
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has disclosed its intent to improve the state of cross-border transactions in Southeast Asia and the wider world. The banking regulator made this known through a speech given by Managing Director Ravi Menon at a symposium organized by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT).
CoinGeek Backstage with Jack Pitts: SLictionary could only work on BSV
SLictionary is about as unique a Bitcoin application as you’re likely to find, leveraging Bitcoin SV to create a monetary incentive for word definitions. The platform has focused exclusively on the English language since it was founded. In early 2022, it delved into Arabic language, and as founder John “Jack” Pitts told CoinGeek Backstage, only BSV, with its very low fees, could power an application like SLictionary.
Joshua Henslee joins Unbounded Capital as an investment advisor
At CoinGeek, we often cover Joshua Henslee’s insights on Bitcoin SV through videos. Now, we’re happy to report that he has joined Unbounded Capital, a BSV-focused venture capital firm, as an advisor to the investment committee. Henslee’s history with Unbounded Capital. In a blog post on the...
Join the Philippine Fintech Festival—where SE Asian fintech giants map the region’s digital payments revolution
Home to over 600 million people and with an economy valued at $3 trillion, Southeast Asia has become one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech hubs. The upcoming Philippine Fintech Festival will shine a spotlight on the region’s rapid digital payments revolution, with many of the region’s industry leaders set to take to the stage to chart the future of digital payments in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.
Malaysia inks MoU for national blockchain infrastructure
Malaysia is seeking to join a select group of countries, including China, in developing a national blockchain infrastructure. The Southeast Asian country has partnered with two private companies to build the infrastructure, which will be open to all government levels and the commercial sector. MY E.G. Services Berhad (MYEG) signed...
