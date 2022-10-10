Read full article on original website
Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gabrielle
Meet Gabrielle, lovingly known around the shelter as, Gabby, Gabby-girl, Gab-Gab, Gabberoni, and Gabbitha. This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Wait until she shows you her sweet fetch moves. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Gabby is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.
Tahoe Forest Health to host Winter Illness and Injury Symposium
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is holding its 30th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium from 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino located at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. The symposium will feature an array of...
South Tahoe community invited to weigh in on mental health act, spending plan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division, is seeking input on the fiscal year 2023-26 Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan. Community members can provide input by attending an upcoming community meeting or submitting an online...
Douglas County VHR program survives
STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
Tahoe Film Club to meet in November at Zephyr Cove Library
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Tahoe Film Club will be meeting at the Zephyr Cove Library from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 17. Tahoe Film Club is for high school students interested in the film industry. Projects will include screenwriting, storyboarding, acting, cinematography, and more. This club will include other roles in the film industry such as costume design, lighting, editing, and more if there’s interest.
Obituary: Patricia Geyer Olson
Who was born in San Francisco, California on October, 25th 1925 and found rest on October, 4th 2022 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 96 years. Patty Olson has been a resident and life force of South Lake Tahoe for over 60 years and cared very much about her community.
Registration open for Women in Leadership fall event
STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber invites women leaders in the Lake Tahoe region to attend Women in Leadership: Courage to Thrive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Registration is open through Oct. 26. The event will have a two-part workshop and will...
Obituary: Doris Louise Spain
Doris Louise Scharff Spain, born and raised in New Jersey, widow of William P. Spain, mother of Bill, Paul, and Peter Spain, grandmother to Samantha, Elizabeth, and Patrick Spain, died on October 5, 2022. She was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, served a 3-year internship to earn her Registration in Dietetics.
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
Obituary: The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti
Across their lives, most leaders compile a long resume of accomplishments. But the truly great ones also inspire a long line of followers—who carry forward their values with enthusiasm and gratitude. On October 15th at 11am, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, we will remember the life of an outstanding man who has done both, The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti: beloved educator, Episcopal priest, and an adored husband and father. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center camperships fund, named after Dave himself: https://www.galileetahoe.org/contribute/donate-online/
Town hall meeting in El Dorado County to focus on youth vaping
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, in partnership with Motherlode School District, is inviting residents of El Dorado County to attend a special town hall meeting focused on youth vaping. The “Impact of Vaping on Our Youth” town hall meeting will...
IVGID trustees seek facts on rec center expansion project grant termination
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The IVGID Board of Trustees will come together for a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Chateau to discuss the facts that led to the termination of the recreation expansion project grant from the David and Cheryl Duffield Foundation. Since the...
El Dorado County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A...
Woman faces up to 4 years for stolen credit cards
STATELINE, Nev. — A California woman admitted to a count of possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission on Monday. Tori Jonnyse Bailey, 34, faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine at her Nov. 21 sentencing in Douglas County. Bailey was arrested...
Obituary: Edmund Turner
R. Edmund Turner; beloved father, husband and friend passed away July 29, 2022 following a long battle with Lewy Body disease. He will long be remembered for his thirty plus years working for the Truckee-Tahoe Unified School District, most notably at North Tahoe High School, as a Teacher, Athletic Director and Vice Principle where he touched many lives. He was often seen around both Tahoe City and Squaw Valley, riding his bike and skiing with one leg. He always had a kind word or witty comeback, and he will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life memorial party to be held; 2:00pm October 15th at William Kent Beach, Tahoe City.
Power outage affects 2,700 NV Energy customers
STATELINE, Nev. — Power was restored to 1,600 of 2,733 customers in Stateline, according to nevenergy.com. The outage was reported at 10:24 a.m. The final 1,135 customers’ power was restored by 2:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s web site. Traffic lights along Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade...
