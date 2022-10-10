ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gabrielle

Meet Gabrielle, lovingly known around the shelter as, Gabby, Gabby-girl, Gab-Gab, Gabberoni, and Gabbitha. This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Wait until she shows you her sweet fetch moves. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Gabby is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Forest Health to host Winter Illness and Injury Symposium

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is holding its 30th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium from 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino located at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. The symposium will feature an array of...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County VHR program survives

STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Film Club to meet in November at Zephyr Cove Library

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Tahoe Film Club will be meeting at the Zephyr Cove Library from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 17. Tahoe Film Club is for high school students interested in the film industry. Projects will include screenwriting, storyboarding, acting, cinematography, and more. This club will include other roles in the film industry such as costume design, lighting, editing, and more if there’s interest.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Geyer Olson

Who was born in San Francisco, California on October, 25th 1925 and found rest on October, 4th 2022 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 96 years. Patty Olson has been a resident and life force of South Lake Tahoe for over 60 years and cared very much about her community.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Registration open for Women in Leadership fall event

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber invites women leaders in the Lake Tahoe region to attend Women in Leadership: Courage to Thrive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Registration is open through Oct. 26. The event will have a two-part workshop and will...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Doris Louise Spain

Doris Louise Scharff Spain, born and raised in New Jersey, widow of William P. Spain, mother of Bill, Paul, and Peter Spain, grandmother to Samantha, Elizabeth, and Patrick Spain, died on October 5, 2022. She was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, served a 3-year internship to earn her Registration in Dietetics.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti

Across their lives, most leaders compile a long resume of accomplishments. But the truly great ones also inspire a long line of followers—who carry forward their values with enthusiasm and gratitude. On October 15th at 11am, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, we will remember the life of an outstanding man who has done both, The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti: beloved educator, Episcopal priest, and an adored husband and father. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center camperships fund, named after Dave himself: https://www.galileetahoe.org/contribute/donate-online/
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Town hall meeting in El Dorado County to focus on youth vaping

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, in partnership with Motherlode School District, is inviting residents of El Dorado County to attend a special town hall meeting focused on youth vaping. The “Impact of Vaping on Our Youth” town hall meeting will...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Woman faces up to 4 years for stolen credit cards

STATELINE, Nev. — A California woman admitted to a count of possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission on Monday. Tori Jonnyse Bailey, 34, faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine at her Nov. 21 sentencing in Douglas County. Bailey was arrested...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Edmund Turner

R. Edmund Turner; beloved father, husband and friend passed away July 29, 2022 following a long battle with Lewy Body disease. He will long be remembered for his thirty plus years working for the Truckee-Tahoe Unified School District, most notably at North Tahoe High School, as a Teacher, Athletic Director and Vice Principle where he touched many lives. He was often seen around both Tahoe City and Squaw Valley, riding his bike and skiing with one leg. He always had a kind word or witty comeback, and he will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life memorial party to be held; 2:00pm October 15th at William Kent Beach, Tahoe City.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Power outage affects 2,700 NV Energy customers

STATELINE, Nev. — Power was restored to 1,600 of 2,733 customers in Stateline, according to nevenergy.com. The outage was reported at 10:24 a.m. The final 1,135 customers’ power was restored by 2:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s web site. Traffic lights along Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade...
STATELINE, NV

