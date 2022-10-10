Read full article on original website
Belgian PM warns of blackouts if energy prices capped
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned a cap on electricity prices called for by the opposition could lead to power being sold in other markets and blackouts in Belgium. Its government has been pushing for a Europe-wide cap on electricity prices since March, but so...
U.S. crude stockpiles surge on reserve releases; distillates draw down – EIA
(Reuters) – U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels,...
Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States. Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units....
Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track
BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
Argentina inflation undershoots, easing pressure to hike rates
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s monthly inflation rate came in lower than expected in September, a rare reprieve for the embattled economy and struggling residents, which may allow the central bank to pause its aggressive rate hiking cycle for the time being. The government’s INDEC statistics agency reported...
PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on higher prices for sodas and snacks
(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts as the soda and snack giant benefits from multiple price increases to blunt rising costs. The company’s shares rose 2.3% in premarket trading as it also beat third-quarter revenue estimates. Consumers, wrestling with a relentless...
No deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue strikes
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s CGT union, at the core of a weeks-long strike at refineries and some petrol depots of oil major TotalEnergies, walked away from wage talks Thursday night, slashing hopes the standoff, which has sapped petrol stations and strained the country’s nerves, would end. “We...
UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears
LONDON (Reuters) – Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions – which are due to end on Friday. Thirty-year gilt yields dropped...
United Airlines nears order for over 100 widebody jets – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc is nearing an order for more than 100 widebody jets as it studies offers for Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner and Airbus SE’s A350, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter. United Airlines and Boeing declined to comment,...
Japan considers extending nuclear plants’ life beyond 60 years – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is considering extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants and may submit legislation on new rules next year, as it grapples with tight energy supplies and rising costs, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday. The new regulations under consideration...
Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the...
Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
Analysis-China faces its “Sputnik” moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its “Sputnik” moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. Under sweeping...
Exclusive-ECB staff sees lower rate peak than market, sources say
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank staff see the need for fewer rate hikes than markets now estimate to tame inflation, according to a new internal model that could serve as a key input in future deliberations, four sources close to the discussion said. The new model, called Target-Consistent...
Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed news on Friday that Spain’s inflation rate had dropped below 9%, and said she hoped the trend would continue. “We just got the very good news that the final inflation number for September is below 9%. So the downward...
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
Canada should take heed of UK turmoil, resist more spending, analysts say
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should avoid new stimulus when it updates its fiscal plans this fall and focus instead on paying down debt as governments globally face greater scrutiny managing their finances, analysts said. The reason for caution is clear given the market...
