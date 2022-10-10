ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Belgian PM warns of blackouts if energy prices capped

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned a cap on electricity prices called for by the opposition could lead to power being sold in other markets and blackouts in Belgium. Its government has been pushing for a Europe-wide cap on electricity prices since March, but so...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States. Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units....
SAVANNAH, GA
104.1 WIKY

Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector

(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Stock#Sugar Beet#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Reuters#Snfs#Totalenergies#Exxon Mobil#French
104.1 WIKY

Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track

BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
104.1 WIKY

Argentina inflation undershoots, easing pressure to hike rates

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s monthly inflation rate came in lower than expected in September, a rare reprieve for the embattled economy and struggling residents, which may allow the central bank to pause its aggressive rate hiking cycle for the time being. The government’s INDEC statistics agency reported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
104.1 WIKY

PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on higher prices for sodas and snacks

(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts as the soda and snack giant benefits from multiple price increases to blunt rising costs. The company’s shares rose 2.3% in premarket trading as it also beat third-quarter revenue estimates. Consumers, wrestling with a relentless...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
104.1 WIKY

UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears

LONDON (Reuters) – Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions – which are due to end on Friday. Thirty-year gilt yields dropped...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August

(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
TECHNOLOGY
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-ECB staff sees lower rate peak than market, sources say

WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank staff see the need for fewer rate hikes than markets now estimate to tame inflation, according to a new internal model that could serve as a key input in future deliberations, four sources close to the discussion said. The new model, called Target-Consistent...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed news on Friday that Spain’s inflation rate had dropped below 9%, and said she hoped the trend would continue. “We just got the very good news that the final inflation number for September is below 9%. So the downward...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Canada should take heed of UK turmoil, resist more spending, analysts say

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should avoid new stimulus when it updates its fiscal plans this fall and focus instead on paying down debt as governments globally face greater scrutiny managing their finances, analysts said. The reason for caution is clear given the market...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy