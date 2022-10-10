Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers pulled over a vehicle for improper lane usage and found 42 pounds of weed when they opened the trunk. It...
kalb.com
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer, driver injured in crash on Greenwell Spring Road, authorities say
A Baton Rouge police officer was responding to an emergency call when he and another driver crashed on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night, sending both people to the hospital, officials said. The crash happened in in the 8500 block of Greenwell Springs Road at around 10:15 p.m. The officer was...
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 12 Keadria Senegal, 25, 500 block of East Maple, Eunice. Probation warrant. Kevin Cane, 51, 900 block of West Halphen, Opelousas. Probation warrant.
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old outside grocery store, Baton Rouge police say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in this week's shooting that killed a 17-year-old outside a grocery store on Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge police said, making it the third arrest of a 16-year-old in as many days for murder-related charges. The juvenile, who was not named, was booked into East Baton...
Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car
A teenager in Franklin was arrested for a shooting that happened early in October.
WAFB.com
Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Cited for deadly crash going 85 mph, Livingston deputy had been sued over previous crash
The Livingston Parish deputy cited with a traffic offense in an 85-mph crash that killed a woman had been sued by two people over claims he caused a vehicle pile-up after rear-ending one of the cars in his sheriff's unit. A grand jury in Livingston Parish indicted Cory Winburn, the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for thieves accused of stealing nearly $4K
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify multiple thieves. Investigators said they have reason to believe the people sought are connected to a theft and access device fraud investigation of more than $3,800. Authorities ask if you have...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
Inmate arrested, accused of trying to escape LPCC
Devonte Tolliver, 26, was taken into custody and then took him to the hospital because he allegedly injured himself trying to escape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Police arrest suspected gunman after victims found shot along I-10 Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for attempted murder after officers found two people shot along I-10 Tuesday night. The victims told police they were driving down 69th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when someone started shooting at their vehicle. One victim was struck in the leg, and the other was shot in the face.
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
calcasieu.info
Traffic Stop Leads to a Louisiana Man Being Arrested for Heroin, Marijuana, and Firearms Charges
Traffic Stop Leads to a Louisiana Man Being Arrested for Heroin, Marijuana, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, on October 10, 2022, detectives from the Street Crimes Unit performed a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns St and made contact with Matthew Marchand, 47.
kadn.com
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
Betrayed By His Own Blood: Washington Robber Caught Stealing From Grocery Store
It's amazing how your own body can turn on you. A Washington man found that out the hard way when his alleged robbery attempt of a local grocery store was a little tougher to execute than was planned. Early Wednesday morning, the burglary alarm went off at Norma Main Street...
kalb.com
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
La. juvenile arrested on murder charges after woman found dead at apartment complex
A 16-year-old was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at apartment complex in East Baton Rouge.
Comments / 0