CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO