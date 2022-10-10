ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 12 Keadria Senegal, 25, 500 block of East Maple, Eunice. Probation warrant. Kevin Cane, 51, 900 block of West Halphen, Opelousas. Probation warrant.
Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
