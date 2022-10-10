ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

You Can Get Married at This Haunted Dive Bar in Fischer, Texas

When most women think about their dream wedding day it’s a gorgeous day with friends and family celebrating their forever relationship. Well, you can experience that type of wedding if you want, while still having it take place in the most haunted bar in the state of Texas. I had never heard about the Devil’s Backbone Tavern until recently but they are quite proud to be the oldest dive bar in Texas with a restored dance hall.
FISCHER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Haunted Hotels#Most Haunted#Menger Hotel#Travel Destinations#St Anthony Hotel#The Emily Morgan Hotel#The Medical Arts Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A big Book Festival is Being Thrown at a Lubbock Public Library

The City of Lubbock is hosting a two day book festival. The book festival, known as the Lubbock Book Festival, is a collaboration between the Lubbock Public Libraries and the nonprofit group Literacy Lubbock. The Lubbock Book Festival will be held in the Lubbock Mahon Public Library with many local authors scattered around the stacks of the first floor at their own booths. The authors will be able to sell books, sign copies, and interact with the readers.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy