blackchronicle.com
Rebuilding Florida, development, drought, the news business
Opinion editor’s observe: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers on-line and in print every day. To contribute, click on right here. Bill Spikowski deserves a solution. He’s the former metropolis planner who requested, in Sunday’s Star Tribune article “Not giving up on a dream,” “Why would you say we shouldn’t enjoy it for 30 or 50 years?” He was responding to the concept that we must always rebuild on the low-lying coastal areas which have and can proceed to expertise main hurricane injury and flooding as the local weather warms.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is right here in Oklahoma. Based on experiences from Bankrate.com and Insurance.com, the common worth is round $3500. “I was not surprised to find out that Oklahoma had one of the highest,” stated Ian Rupert,...
blackchronicle.com
The story of Florida’s first Latino governor
TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
blackchronicle.com
Weak Florida planning law boosted Ian’s destructive power
Ten years in the past, Fort Myers was a midsized Florida metropolis with desires of getting larger, maybe changing into the “Second City” of the japanese Gulf Coast, behind Tampa. Things have been going high quality till Hurricane Ian arrived final month, destroying tens of hundreds of properties...
blackchronicle.com
New surveys of Florida colleges, universities fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment
Concerned about what they frightened was anti-conservative sentiment on faculty and college campuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ordered a survey of practically 2 million college students, school and workers throughout the state. Results are in, and they didn’t go as anticipated. Most school, tutorial workers and directors...
blackchronicle.com
Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education
A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
blackchronicle.com
Local retired firefighter Tracey Wright deployed to help Florida firefighters after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fl. (WKBN) – As the cleanup continues throughout Florida within the wake of former Hurricane Ian, these performing search and restoration efforts are getting help themselves. Retired Youngstown Firefighter Tracey Wright is a part of Ohio’s Peer Support Team. She despatched photographs from a current deployment to...
blackchronicle.com
First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances
TALLAHASSEE – First Lady Jill Biden will seem Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to focus on an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to marketing campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House mentioned Friday. Biden is scheduled to seem at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.,...
blackchronicle.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore have been listed as audio system becoming a member of DeSantis.
blackchronicle.com
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — may need come and gone nevertheless it may ship extended blows to the native economy, walloping small companies closely depending on vacationers and seasonal residents. The will hold many winter vacationers and snowbirds away in addition to tasking native residents with , stated Michael...
blackchronicle.com
Florida toll facilities resuming operations after hurricane
Tolls had been suspended by the governor. Those indicators have been up since a little bit earlier than Ian roared by way of.The suspension was supposed to ease evacuations and restoration. But what was the Central Florida affect?Once the governor suspended the tolls, the digital boards had been zeroed out. A number of drivers admitted to us that seeing all these zeroes inspired them to get in categorical lanes and have a much less congested experience.“I have a SunPass in my car but I still go,” Niya Hawkins stated. Hawkins stated she normally makes use of the extent of congestion earlier than deciding to pay tolls. With no tolls, extra toll highway driving.“Because it was suspended, ain’t gotta pay for nothing. That’s a simple method, a fast approach to go.”WESH 2 News reached out to both the Department of Transportation and the Central Florida Expressway Authority about the impact. The expressway authority said based on historical data, it didn’t collect its $1.7 million a day. Over the 17-day suspension, that’s roughly $30 million total.During the tolls suspension, the volume of traffic was more than 12 percent higher than pre-storm. Who knows if that’s all locals or others.“No we go on toll roads,” Frank Grant said. “We burn more fuel when we stop at traffic lights, so we go on the toll roads.”His tree service firm finds tolls do not trigger important hardship however did recognize greater than two weeks with out.“It’s all the time a good suggestion to present again. Nice to assist the little man in enterprise, plus gasoline is so excessive, so something may help,” Grant stated.But there’s all the time the “time is money” argument.“Whatever the fastest route is, but I think a lot of people are going to be toll-conscious,” Donald Ward stated.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s when Florida’s Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued
Beginning in October, Florida college students who qualify at no cost or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged kids who’ve free or reduced-price lunch by the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) in the course of the 2021-2022 faculty yr.
blackchronicle.com
Breezy, Warm Friday Before Weekend Storm Chances
Expect a cold begin to the day earlier than temperatures heat again up in direction of the afternoon hours. Here are the small print from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. TULSA, Okla. – After a cold morning, temperatures are anticipated to rise above regular on Friday afternoon with highs within the decrease to mid-80s. Gusty southwest winds arrive noon into the afternoon with rising fireplace unfold concern throughout a lot of the state. Red Flag Warnings might be underway once more Friday afternoon for many of northeastern Oklahoma. A chilly entrance arrives Saturday bringing storm probabilities into the state for some places. Some of the best climate of the early fall season arrives early subsequent week for a quick interval.
blackchronicle.com
Cold front brings storm chance to Oklahoma
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the chilly front Friday will convey storm probabilities within the night and highs within the 60s this weekend.Jonathan says he is watching a small space throughout southern Oklahoma Friday night. It’s principally a danger for hail and wind, and the twister risk is low.Hail might be up to ping pong balls or golf balls. Jonathan additionally says Oklahoma might see damaging winds up to 70 mph.Storms will doubtless wrestle to hearth earlier than 5 p.m. however are attainable after 7 p.m. into the in a single day hours.Jonathan exhibits when you’ll be able to count on extreme storms in your space. Open the video participant above for the newest extreme climate timeline. Be certain to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain personalized climate alerts. You can watch our crew protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
blackchronicle.com
Kevin Stitt responds to KFOR investigation into secret plan to build new Governor’s mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR uncovered a secret plan for a new multi-million greenback governor’s mansion by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The Stitt household at present lives 20 miles away from the historic mansion which was constructed in 1927 and opened in 1928. They say after they first moved...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms return to Oklahoma on Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After extreme storms introduced heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail to Oklahoma on Monday, we’ll have one good day earlier than we brace for one more potential spherical of extreme climate. According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Oklahoma skilled three tornadoes...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma man faces charges for Jefferson Twp. shooting
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An Oklahoma man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting his cousin after a household argument escalated throughout a relative’s burial at a Jefferson Township cemetery final month. 30-year-old Jaquade Lewis, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms hit later today
FLOOR WEATHER CENTER METER. I’LL JUST JONATHAN CONDOR GET READY WAVES OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS FOR YOUR MONDAY ONE THIS MORNING, T TBUHE BIG WAVE WILL HIT THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING THAT BIG WAVE HAS A GBI RISK. SO THIS MORNING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY IN CENTRAL AND NORTHERN AND EASTERN OKLAHOMA,UT B HIT AND MISS FORTY PERCENT CHANCE FO ORKC IF WE SAW A SEVERE WEATHER THIS MORNGNI BE ON THE LOW END OF THE SCALE LIKE ONE INCH HAIL, SIX MILE PER HOUR WIND. SO THE CHAENC MEASURABLE RAIN THIS MORNING 30 40% CHANCE AT I HAVE THE UMBRELLA HANDY RFO A MORNING DRIVE 60 FOR THE LOW THEN LATER TODAY UP TO0 8 THEN BY FIVE O’CLOCK. THAT’S WHEN I WANT YOU TO BE SEVERE WEATHER AWARE FOR THAT RED PANEL. OKAY WHERE WE’RE LOOKING AT SEVERE STORMS THAT BIG WAVE. GBI RISK WILL HIT LATER IN THE AFTERNOON AND THE EVENING. IT HAS A SIGNIFICANT. THE SEVERE WEATHER HIGHS TODAY 70S 80S AND 90S MORE CLOUDS AND SUN AGAIN ARE TENSIONILL WGO TOWARDS. CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, BASICLYAL I-35 WEST I-40 NORTH SUPERCELLS ARE GONNA REFI PROBABLY AS EARLY AS THREE O’CLOCK RIGHT AND THEN DROP INTO OKC AS EARLY AS FIVE O’CLOCK. OKAY, AND THEN FROM 7PM ON HIGH CHANS CEOF STORMS. THE RISK IS VERY SIGNIFICANT. WE HAVE AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER. THAT MEANS A LEVEL THREE FOR THE AMOUNT OF DAMAGE REPORTS, BUT RYVE AT RISK FOR BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL TORNADOES AND STRONG TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE. THEN WE’LL TRANSITION TO DAMAGING WINDS AT 70 MILES AN HOUR WITH A LOW FLOODING RISK. HERE’S WHAT I NEED YOU TO DO TUNING CIOAS 5 NEWS WHEN 437 CLOCK THIS MORNING. I’LL BAKRE DOWN THAT SEVERE STORM TIMELINE WINDOW STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA THE OTHER BIG RISKS SEREVE WEA.
blackchronicle.com
Texas man dies from injuries in crash | News, Sports, Jobs
WILLISTON – A 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, died from injuries obtained in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Williston on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man, driving a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, was going east on Highway 2 in Williston when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the highway. The pickup continued by means of the ditch and over a frontage highway earlier than hitting an embankment. The driver was sporting his seat belt. He was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius in Williston, the place he was pronounced deceased.
