ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

You can trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Trick-or-treating is one of the most beloved pastimes of the Halloween season but it’s not restricted to Oct. 31. There are several places to visit around San Antonio that offer trick-or-treating before Halloween night. Here’s a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Haunted Hotels#Most Haunted#Menger Hotel#Travel Destinations#St Anthony Hotel#The Emily Morgan Hotel#The Medical Arts Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
foxsanantonio.com

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
HELOTES, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
676
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy