Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
UPDATE: Santa Maria police locate missing child
The Santa Maria Police department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old.
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
onscene.tv
Male Stabbed in Jack in the Box Parking Lot | Ventura
10.14.2022 | 2:47 AM | VENTURA – Ventura PD officers responded to a call of a male who had been stabbed in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box at 2115 S Victoria Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male with multiple stab wounds to the upper part of the body.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill
Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
Carjacking suspect arrested in Oxnard
Authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a series of carjacking attempts in Oxnard on Oct. 9. The original scene unfolded when Oxnard Police Department officers were initially called to the scene of an attempted carjacking on West Vineyard Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. They came in contact with a woman who detailed that the suspect held her at gunpoint and demanded she give him her vehicle. She reportedly refused those demands and ran into her apartment to call authorities. The suspect had fled before they arrived. However, a little over an hour later, police were again called for reports of a carjacking about three miles away on Forest Park Boulevard, where a man detailed that he had just had his vehicle taken by a man who held him at gunpoint. He also took his wallet, phone and a necklace. Investigators were able to determine that the suspect, Andrew Cornish, was allegedly connected to both incidents. They learned that Cornish was already in custody at Venture County Main Jail after he was arrested for two armed robberies on Oct. 10 and arrested again for the events on Oct. 9. Anyone with information was asked to contact Oxnard Police at (805) 486-6228.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Unified Hires New Public Information Officer
On Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Santa Barbara Unified’s new Public Information Officer, Ed Zuchelli. Mr. Zuchelli comes to the district from KEYT-TV in Santa Maria, where he has been the Managing Editor since 2018. Prior to his most recent role, Mr. Zuchelli has...
Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected
Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Get Scary for Charity and Learn THRILLER
Halloween is coming! Time to release your inner zombie! For the 10th year in a row, local nonprofit World Dance for Humanity is hosting Santa Barbara’s annual THRILLER event, which is part of the global dance phenomenon — Thrill the World. All ages and abilities are invited to...
Noozhawk
Major Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash in Western Goleta
Major injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 at the western edge of Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a pickup truck towing a small open trailer carrying a motorcycle occurred at about 3:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes just west of the Cathedral Oaks Road overcrossing and the freeway onramp.
Daily Nexus
Three hours with Isla Vista’s native son: Jack Johnson at the Santa Barbara Bowl
The warm, laid-back atmosphere of UC Santa Barbara was captured last week by university alumnus and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at his second night performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Johnson and the Meet the Moonlight Tour, accompanied by Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis, landed in Santa Barbara on Oct. 4 and 5. Fans across Southern California flocked to the Santa Barbara Bowl to get a taste of the soft-rock and acoustic goodness. Every seat was filled, and the pit was packed with college students, married couples, first dates, best friends and families. Environmental awareness T-shirts and surf-branded clothing speckled the crowd. Kids with noise-softening headphones sat on fathers’ shoulders, and family friends sang with arms around each other. A man and his guitar, strumming to UCSB-rooted lyrics, were on stage. No one was pushing, no one was shoving — just swaying to the music.
Noozhawk
626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
kvta.com
Body Of Missing Camarillo Man Found In Santa Monica Mountains
The body of a Camarillo man who went missing under suspicious circumstances in July was found earlier this month in the Los Angeles County portion of the Santa Monica Mountains. The L-A County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday that the remains found by a hiker on October 3rd were that...
kclu.org
No surprise here: Some Central, South Coast communities on list of least affordable in nation
A new survey affirms something most people know in the Tri-Counties. The region is a very expensive place to live. New research shows the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area ranks at the very bottom of the list of mid-sized metropolitan areas when it comes to finding an affordable starter home. The...
