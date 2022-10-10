Read full article on original website
Vikings Sign New Safety
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Kirk Cousins has 'plenty' of money, is aware he's not cool
Cousins had some fun on "Pardon My Take"
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
3 potential landing spots for Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa
Carlos Correa’s expected move is reportedly happening. He had been expected to out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins this offseason since the moment the pen touched the paper and the deal was announced. It was just a matter of time. That time will happen soon as Correa stated that he would opt out and re-enter free agency this offseason.
Whalen, starting-over Gophers welcome heralded new class
MINNEAPOLIS - With Minnesota's players gathered in front of her earlier this month, coach Lindsay Whalen conducted a grade-school-style experiment in building camaraderie.Raise your hand, Whalen said, if you played last season with a teammate next to them."Nobody was able to raise their hand," said Whalen, who's begun her fifth year running the program she once starred for.That's because the Gophers only had three players return from the 2021-22 team that went 15-18 amid yet another round of growing pains. Jasmine Powell left midstream in January, Sara Scalia transferred to Indiana after the season...
Resilient Kraken to battle Golden Knights
The Seattle Kraken have, at the very least, shown a greater adaptability than they had during their expansion season. After
