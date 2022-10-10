Read full article on original website
Related
hunker.com
HomeGoods Is Having a Major Clearance Sale Just In Time for Prime Day
With Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale officially live, there are plenty of competing sales popping up with equally amazing deals. HomeGoods is joining in on the fun with a massive clearance sale, including brand-new markdowns on all sorts of home essentials like Dutch ovens and knife sets. Scroll through for a few of our budget-friendly favorites — all under $25.
hunker.com
Sophie Lou Jacobsen and Ghia Teamed Up for a Stunning Glassware Collection
A beverage is only ever as tasty as the vessel it's consumed from. The non-alcoholic aperitif brand called Ghia is embracing this universal truth, having just released a limited glassware collection with designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen. The Totem Glass Collection brings together Jacobsen's stylistic approach to everyday objects and Ghia's...
hunker.com
Hot Off the Press: Wayfair Is Hosting a Surprise Way Day in October
Hot off the press! Wayfair is hitting us with round two of its biggest sale of the year: Way Day. This two-day event is highly anticipated year after year for its deep discounts of up to 80% off. And for the first time ever in 2022, it's happening biannually. Here are all the details we know about the fast-approaching October 26 and 27 shopping holiday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hunker.com
Step Into a Nancy Meyers Film With the Best Coastal Grandmother Decor on Amazon
Whether you've been watching a lot of TikTok lately, or are just an avid fan of Nancy Meyers films like Something's Gotta Give, you're probably familiar with the coastal grandmother aesthetic. In fashion, it's about sun hats and striped button-downs. And in interior design, it's all things rattan, beachy, and airy shades of blue. Last spring, Lex Nicoleta coined the term in a now-viral TikTok. And now, we're here to offer easy decorating ideas so that you can nail the same vibe at home.
Comments / 0