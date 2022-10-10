Whether you've been watching a lot of TikTok lately, or are just an avid fan of Nancy Meyers films like ‌Something's Gotta Give‌, you're probably familiar with the coastal grandmother aesthetic. In fashion, it's about sun hats and striped button-downs. And in interior design, it's all things rattan, beachy, and airy shades of blue. Last spring, Lex Nicoleta coined the term in a now-viral TikTok. And now, we're here to offer easy decorating ideas so that you can nail the same vibe at home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO